How to watch the iPhone 12 event — and what to expect

iPhone 12 event What: iPhone 12 launch event

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10 am PDT/ 1 pm EDT / 6pm BST

Where: Apple.com or Apple's YouTube channel

The wait is almost over, as the iPhone 12 event is upon us. The event gets underway Oct. 13 at 1 pm ET. Of course, the big news is that Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 handsets, packing 5G, faster A14 Bionic processors and big camera upgrades.

But that's not all. Apple is also rumored to launch a new cheaper HomePod mini and perhaps other new products. Want to follow along? We'll be covering the iPhone 12 event live right here, and you've got several ways to watch the iPhone 12 event.

Here's a guide on live streaming the iPhone 12 event and what you can expect to see there.

How to watch the iPhone 12 event

Like any Apple product launch, you're spoiled for options when it comes to watching the iPhone 12 unveiling. Apple says it will live stream the event on its Apple.com website and the Apple TV features an Apple Events app that will carry the iPhone 12 launch, too.

In recent years, Apple has also turned to YouTube to broadcast its events, and there's a placeholder for the iPhone 12 launch event on the Apple YouTube channel now. Presumably, that will go live with the iPhone 12 reveal on Oct. 13.

What can I expect at the iPhone 12 launch event?

The iPhone 12 event should bring four new iPhones, but there are also rumors that Apple has a new HomePod mini planned. It's also possible that we could see new AirPods Studio headphones and AirTags trackers.

iPhone 12 lineup: Four new iPhones

Apple is said to be launching four iPhone 12 models in a range of sizes. This includes the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Based on previous reports, the iPhone 12 pre-orders will start the Friday after the Apple event, which will be Oct. 16. The iPhone 12 release date would come one week later on Oct. 23.

All of the new iPhones should offer a faster and more efficient A14 Bionic processor, as well as 5G connectivity, which is a first for Apple. You can also expect OLED displays across the board, so no more LCD screens.

So how will the iPhone 12 differ from the iPhone 12 Pro? The iPhone 12 mini and regular iPhone 12 will likely feature two rear cameras (a wide and ultra-wide lens) while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro should pack a third telephoto camera for optical zoom.

A last-minute iPhone 12 camera leak says to expect more powerful digital zooms from the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, while the iPhone 12 Pro models will get 3x to 4x optical zooms.

There’s some debate around this, but a LiDAR sensor should appear on at least the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This sensor, introduced on the iPad Pro 2020, should enhance the camera performance as well as augmented reality experiences.

As far as pricing, the latest leak points to the iPhone 12 mini starting at $649 and the iPhone 12 costing $749. The iPhone 12 Pro would start at $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max $1,099.

Apple may support 20W fast charing across the board on the iPhone 12, but multiple reports point to Apple not including a charger at all in order to save on costs while helping the environment. So you’ll likely have to pay extra if you want fast charging.

HomePod mini

Apple should unveil other new products at its October event, including a new HomePod mini speaker. Apple just removed third-party headphones and speakers from its stores, so this is a surefire sign that Apple is getting ready to launch new audio products.

The HomePod mini is said to cost $99 and stand just 3.3 inches high. The release date may be November 16 or 17. The hubs may offer Ultra Wideband (UWB), which will allow devices to be tracked around your home with better accuracy.

We've also heard that Apple is readying AirTags, a new kind of product finder that will go right up against Tile and the best key finders. AirTags should stand out with its use of Ultra Wideband and the ability to find products via an augmented reality app. However, the latest rumors have AirTags getting pushed back.

What about AirPods Studio?

The AirPods Studio should be Apple's first over-ear headphones, which will compete against the likes of the Bose 700, Sony WH-1000XM4 and the other best noise cancelling headphones.

Rumor has is that the AirPods Studio price could range from $399 all the way up to $599 depending on the design, but we'll have to see what shakes out at the Apple event.