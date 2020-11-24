folklore: long pond studio sessions release date, cast Release date: Wednesday, Nov. 25 @ 3:01 a.m. ET

Cast: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Justin Vernon

Director: Taylor Swift

We're excited to watch Taylor Swift's folklore concert on Disney Plus, which unites Swift alongside the three other key players in the album's production for the first time.

Yes, Swift made "folklore" with collaborators Jack Antonoff (of Bleachers), Aaron Dessner (of The National) and Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver), but because of the pandemic, they were never actually in the same space. That changes now.

Entitled “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” this special was filmed this past September in upstate New York, and is the latest Disney Plus exclusive that should draw eyes.

Swift, alongside co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff and collaborator Vernon will perform each of the album's 17 songs in order. The special will also be filled with new tidbits and nuggets about all of those tracks.

Swift herself directed the film, which was recorded on 6 cameras embedded in the studio and one on a 30+ foot-long curved track.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Taylor Swift’s "folklore" concert on Disney Plus.

How to watch Taylor Swift’s 'Folklore' concert film

The Taylor Swift’s 'Folklore' concert film debuts exclusively on Disney Plus, the only place to watch it, on Wednesday, November 25 at 3:01 a.m. ET.

How to watch Taylor Swift’s 'Folklore' concert film on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.