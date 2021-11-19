How to watch Succession season 3 episode 6 online — release time and more

After Shiv pulled off the power play off the month, we're excited to watch Succession season 3 episode 6 online. Just as long as we never hear about Tom's iCal counting ever again (that's not even the name of the app anymore).

Succession season 3 episode 6 date and time Succession season 3 episode 6 "What It Takes" airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday (November 7).

Episode 5 ended with the Roy family and Maesbury Capital/Furness Media groups getting to a solution before a vote could be reached, as those close to the aging men at the top both found terms each side could work with, as they acknowledged how their patriarchs weren't reliable. And then Kendall made it awkward, as he loves to do, making himself a punchline for the nightly news again. Even Greg was calling him annoying.

So, this leaves us with an interesting situation. Logan Roy was left out in the wind of this whole situation with his own painful situation, and it's going to be an interesting moment where Shiv has demonstrated that she's the power maker in the family. Her interactions with Logan at the end of the episode shows that he's not ready to trust her.

Meanwhile, Connor's play for European cable is working out, and Greg's apparently thinking about suing Greenpeace. Roman? Well, he's at Logan's knee trying to divide and conquer. As for Kendall, Logan just blocked his phone number. The Roys are gonna have a great Thanksgiving 2021, aren't they?

And this sets the family up to go to a conservative political event that's about picking the next president. Here's everything you need to watch Succession season 3 episode 6. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 6 online

In the U.S., Succession season 3 episode 6 premieres on Sunday (November 21) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream on HBO Max, one of the best streaming services.

A pro tip for getting this episode to show up on time, so you're not behind? Once the episode is about to start, select the Home button in the HBO Max app until the new episode appears. HBO Max is on all of the best streaming devices.

Season 3 consists of nine total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 6 in Canada

Canadians can watch Succession season 3 episode 6 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 6 in the UK

Brits can watch Succession season 3 on Sky Atlantic at the same time as the U.S. airing. That means the episode 6 is Monday, November 22 at 2 a.m. GMT. There's also a rerun at the much more reasonable hour of 9 p.m. GMT.

Or you can stream Succession season 3 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.