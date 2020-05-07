How to watch Solar Opposites online: Hulu release date, trailer, cast and more

If you're a fan of Rick & Morty, you'll probably want to watch Solar Opposites online at Hulu. The new animated comedy comes from Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and writer Mike McMahan and seems like it could take place in that hit show's universe.

Solar Opposites start time, channel Solar Opposites season 1 debuts at 12 a.m. Eastern, on Friday, May 8 on Hulu.

Solar Opposites follows family of four aliens from world called Shlorp who must take refuge in middle America. After their planet explodes, Korvo (Roiland) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) flee to Earth with their younger replicates, Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and Jesse (Mary Mack), as well as a pet-like creature known as a Pupa.

The show picks up a year after their arrival in a suburban cul-de-sac. The scientific Korvo unleashes epic rants about humanity's foibles (reminding us of Rick), while Terry is actually enjoying Earth's culture. Meanwhile, the "kids" are trying to fit in at high school, even though Yumyulack keeps shrinking his classmates. And there's the silent Pupa, who is not as adorable as Baby Yoda but has its cute (and sometimes gross) moments.

Solar Opposites is definitely for grown-ups and not for kids, as it features adult language, violence (cartoon, yes, but gory) and sexual situations. All eight episodes of the first season will be available at once to binge.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Solar Opposites online.

How to watch Solar Opposites in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the entire first season of Solar Opposites on Hulu. It comes out at midnight Eastern on Friday, May 8, meaning West Coast viewers get to start it at the more tolerable time of 9 p.m. Pacific. on Thursday, May 7.

Solar Opposites is just one of many great shows and movies streaming on Hulu. In addition to next-day airings of current TV shows and library content from FX, Hulu offers award-winning series like Ramy and The Handmaid's Tale. Other originals include The Awesomes, Future Man, Devs, PEN15 and more.View Deal

How to watch Solar Opposites in the UK

Sorry, Brits, but Solar Opposites is a Hulu original and Hulu is not available in the UK. However, Americans abroad can still watch it by using a VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Solar Opposites in Canada

Bad news, Canadians. Hulu isn't in Canada — but you can still watch Solar Opposites. Just check out our above section on how to use ExpressVPN to watch.

Solar Opposites trailer

Get a peek at the hilarious alien hijinks in Solar Opposites with Hulu's official trailer, which teases jokes about man caves, magicians, heroin and bullying ("go back to Uranus," hehe).

Solar Opposites cast

Hulu's Solar Opposites cast is led by four actors doing the voices of the main characters.

Justin Roiland as Korvo

Thomas Middleditch as Terry

Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack

Mary Mack as Jesse

Solar Opposites will also bring in guest stars, including Tiffany Haddish, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Alfred Molina, Ken Marino,Wendi McLendon-Covey, Natalie Morales and Andy Daly.

Solar Opposites reviews

Overall, reviews of Solar Opposites have been positive, with most drawing favorable parallels to Rick & Morty. Here's a roundup of some Solar Opposites reviews.

AV Club: "Luckily, the humor is so reliably strong, the pacing so breakneck as it races from one plot to the next, that it’s hard not to be won over by Solar Opposites’ avalanche of charm."

Collider: "And while it may be missing Harmon’s signature oddities and asides, it’s still rife with Roiland’s particular brand of humor, fourth-wall breaking moments, very strange product placement, and as much pop culture awareness as you can take."

Hollywood Reporter: "There's a shift or evolution that takes place in the second half of the initial eight-episode Solar Opposites run — a second season has already been ordered — that brings the show from fitfully promising to intriguing and ambitious in its own right."

Decider: "Solar Opposites feels a bit like other antihero sitcoms such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Better Off Ted. You know the series’ formula, but these four are so funny and chaotic as they grapple with the world that overarching predictability becomes a strength, rather than a weakness. "