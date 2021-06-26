How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 online, start time, channel and more

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 time and channel The next episode of Rick and Morty season 5 "Mortyplicity" (get it?) will broadcast at 11 p.m. tomorrow (Sunday, June 27).

It's on Cartoon Network, during the AdultSwim block.

Morty's not having it anymore, so we're watching Rick and Morty season 5 to see how far his anger gets. Last week, we saw Morty finally almost have a date with Jessica, only for a space-time gateway, and Rick's visiting nemesis get in the way. Isn't that how it always works with family? And this week's title suggests more family may be on the way. And no, we're not talking about the Fast family from F9.

So, how will Morty do in season 5's remaining 9 episodes, as it looks like he's getting more and more fed up with Rick's way of disrupting his life. Well, it looks like Rick's the one getting things turned on his head again, as someone seems to be hunting the world's most reckless grandfather down (or so he says). The early trailer suggests that an uninvited guest is there to make life bad for Rick.

Will this be connected to last week's war of the Hooves? Every time Morty walked into that reality, much more time had passed, to the point where an entire race seems to want Morty dead.

That said, we're more ready to expect clones. The season 5 episode 2 title "Mortyplicity" says a lot if you ask us, referencing the 1996 Michael Keaton movie where the star cloned himself to carry out all of his own obligations. Remember Space Beth?

We wonder if there's a Space Morty who could have a message for our Morty, about how good life could be without Rick. Or maybe Morty's the one cloning himself so he can try again with Jessica.

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 5 online with a VPN?

If you're out of town and Rick and Morty isn't available to watch in your current location, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new episode live no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is our top choice. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How do I watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 online in the US?

Episode 2 of Rick and Morty season 5 airs is tomorrow (June 27) at 11 p.m. ET Eastern on Cartoon Network, during the Adult Swim after-hours block of programming. If you have a Cable TV login, you can watch the new episode on adultswim.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Rick and Morty on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, currently down to $10 for the first month. YouTube TV, however, offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage, something for the time-shifting crowd who don't need to watch it live.

You can watch Rick and Morty season 5 online live online on Sling Blue, with Sling TV. Sling Blue also includes Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC and Lifetime.View Deal

How can I watch Rick and Morty season 5 online in the UK

We've got good news. Unlike with previous seasons, Channel 4's E4 gets Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1 at the same day as the states.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online in Canada

If you're in Canada, you're in luck, as you can likely watch Rick and Morty season 5 at the same time as those in the U.S., 11 p.m. Eastern.

You're just going to need the STACKTV channel, and fortunately it's available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is Amazon's ala carte TV channel subscription service, where you can pay for just the channels you want. It's exclusive to Prime members, who also get Amazon's Upload and Fleabag, as well as critically acclaimed movies including The Farewell and Lady Bird.View Deal

How to watch watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4

If you have paid cable, you can catch up on Rick and Morty by logging into Adult Swim's website and using your paid TV username and password. It's also on HBO Max and Hulu.

Rick and Morty is also available from Amazon Video, where each season starts at $15.