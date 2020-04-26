How to watch Homeland online: Series finale start time and channel

Can Carrie Mathison save her country again? You'll have to watch Homeland online to find out if she's able to do it in the series finale. The Showtime drama concludes its eighth and final season Sunday night, with Carrie (Claire Danes) once more working to defuse an explosive situation with far-reaching consequences.

Homeland first premiered in 2011. The tense, propulsive spy thriller centers on Carrie Mathison, a brilliant but troubled CIA agent. In the first season, the story focused on her complicated relationship with Nicholas Brody (Damien Lewis), a returned prisoner of war who Carrie suspects was turned by his al-Qaeda captors.

Homeland start time, channel The Homeland series finale airs Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Showtime.

Later seasons followed Carrie around the world — Beirut, Kabul, Berlin, Russia — as she and mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) teamed up with other operatives like Quinn (Rupert Friend) and Max (Maury Sterling) to resolve high-stakes security crises, unravel political plots and battle international intrigue.

In the series finale episode, titled "Prisoners of War," Carrie is trying to make a deal to get the flight recorder from the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of U.S. President Warner and Aghan President Daoud.

She'll have to completely betray Saul, though, by revealing the identity of his longtime Russian asset. And if he won't comply, Carrie may have to go nuclear. '

But can she "kill Saul" as her Russian ally/collaborator Yevgeny Gromov (Costa Ronin) suggested? This is Saul — her mentor, friend, father figure — we're talking about. But Carrie has always carried the weight of the world on her shoulders and she'll do anything when it's "one hair trigger away from annihilation."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Homeland series finale online. And watch the finale promo below:

How can I watch Homeland online with a VPN?

Just because Homeland isn't available to watch in your country doesn't mean you need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the Homeland series finale no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for anyone who wants to watch the Homeland series finale. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch Homeland in the US

In the U.S., the Homeland series finale airs at 9 p.m. Eastern, Sunday, April 26 on Showtime for viewers who subscribe to the premium network through their cable package. Subscribers can also use their login to watch the episode live or on demand on the ShowtimeAnytime app or website.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Showtime as an add-on channel on Amazon Prime Video ($10.99 per month) as well as through multiple live TV streaming services including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is better for those who want to record everything, as it's got an unlimited Cloud DVR.

Sling is a less expensive option and right now you can watch a lot of its content for free, thanks to with the Happy Hour Across America promotion from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

Not only is Sling TV the more affordable of the two services, but it's even more affordable right now, as Sling's chopped 33% off its first month's bill. Of course, though, Sling doesn't include Showtime by default, so you'll need to pay extra for it, as an add-on.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV offers dozens of channels, including Showtime, as an add-on. The Hulu streaming service also comes with acclaimed original shows like The Handmaid's Tale, The Act and Mrs. America. It's also got ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and 24x7 news networks including CNN, FOX News and MSNBC. Hulu's Live TV service is currently offering a 1-week free trial.View Deal

How to watch Homeland in the UK

The good news is that British fans can watch Homeland season 8. The bad news is that it airs a week after the U.S. premiere, so you'll have to watch the finale a whole seven days after Americans.

The Homeland series finale will air Sunday, May 3 on Channel 4. You can also watch it on the All 4 streaming service on most devices.

How to watch Homeland in Canada

If you're in Canada, you watch Homeland series finale at the same day and time as the U.S., so Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. on Crave. You can also add on Showtime as a channel on most major Canadian TV providers.

How to watch Homeland in Australia

No fear, Aussie fans, you can watch Homeland the day after it airs in the U.S. So if you want to see the series finale, tune in Monday, April 27 at 9:30 p.m. AEDT on SBS Viceland. Or watch it on the free SBS On Demand streaming service.