How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online: release date and time

When you watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online on HBO Max this weekend, you may start to wonder if Nate's actually in the clear now that he gave Cal and Jules' recording to Jules. Or will his reunion with Cassie going to lead to more drama?

Euphoria season 2 episode 7 release time and date Date: Euphoria season 2 episode 7 airs in the U.S. on Feb. 20. The U.K. showing is Monday (Feb. 21)

Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT / 10.05 p.m. GMT for U.K. showing

U.S.: Watch on HBO Max

U.K.: Watch on Sky Atlantic or Now

Canada: Watch on Crave

And this Euphoria episode is likely to have some more big twists or events, as it's the penultimate episode of the season. Last Sunday's episode also felt like the reactions and reckoning for all the chaos these kids (and their parents) have endured.

But, unfortunately, Euphoria's big horror movie villain of this season is drug kingpin Laurie, who Rue still owes. Since Euphoria season 3 is confirmed, we're guessing that Rue will eventually escape her debt (mostly unscathed). Will Ali, her sponsor, be of help in this? He knows this world better than most who aren't named Fezco or Ashtray.

Speaking of Fezco, it feels like the Fez and Lexi situation (known as "Fexi" for those who ship them) is simmering to possible romance. Hopefully it won't be ruined by Custer, who is cooperating with the police to take down Fez and Ash as revenge for Mouse's murder.

The preview for this week's episode teased all of this with a potential "Fexi" date, as well as Custer's revenge. Also, it's showtime for Lexi's play. And it looks like Nate and Cassie (and all of Lexi's friends) aren't going to have to think too much to realize that it's all about them.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Euphoria season 2 episode 7 arrives at 9 p.m. ET/PT Feb. 20.

HBO Max is our favorite streaming service for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO's prestige series like Game of Thrones and Succession.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 7 online in Canada

Fortunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with Euphoria season 2 episode 7 (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Euphoria season 2 on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the UK

For our friends across the pond, Euphoria season 2 episode 7 debuts on Sky Atlantic on Monday (Feb. 21) at 10.05 p.m — a day after it arrives in the U.S. and Canada.

It's also available to stream on Sky's Now streaming service, together with all previous episodes of the show. A Now Entertainment subscription costs £9.99/month, but there's a 7-day free trial if you want to give it a go. Plus, you can pay an extra £5 per month for the Boost add-on that gives you up to 3 simultaneous streams in Full HD, and removes ads from much of the content.

Euphoria season 2 episodes

There will be eight episodes of Euphoria season 2 (just like season 1). While HBO has not released a schedule, it's likely they will debut on subsequent Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET (though HBO is known to skip weeks for holidays).

Euphoria season 2 episode 1: Jan. 9, 2022

Jan. 9, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Jan. 16, 2022

Jan. 16, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 3: Jan. 23, 2022

Jan. 23, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 4: Jan. 30, 2022

Jan. 30, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 5: Feb. 6, 2022

Feb. 6, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Feb. 13, 2022

Feb. 13, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 7: Feb. 20, 2022

Feb. 20, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 8: Feb. 27, 2022

