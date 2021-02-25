How to watch Billie Eilish movie The World’s A Little Blurry online

It's almost time to watch Billie Eilish in The World's A Little Blurry. Yes, tonight there's going to be a big event that Apple's putting on to celebrate the launch of its documentary, and there's even going to be a mini-concert.

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, an Apple TV Plus exclusive, will give her fans the behind the scenes point of view they've wanted for a while. Eillish is notoriously private, and the press keeps giving her reasons to keep it that way.

Demand should be high as Apple says the film provides a "highly intimate," view into Eilish's tour life. And before the show starts, audiences will get not one but two interviews with Eilish.

One of the conversations will be between the singer/songwriter and the film's director R.J. Cutler (The September Issue). And since this is an Apple event, the second chat is between Eilish and Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

How to watch Billie Eilish in The World's A Little Blurry

Today (February 25) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, the fun begins with the performance and interviewsm which air on Billie Eilish's YouTube channel and Apple's Music and TV apps.

We bring up those events, because the film will debut on Apple TV Plus immediately thereafter.

You can try the service right now with the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. Apple TV plus costs $4.99 per month thereafter, and features excellent programming such as Ted Lasso, Beastie Boys Story and The Morning Show. View Deal

How to watch Billie Eilish in The World's A Little Blurry with a VPN

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch On The Rocks and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch On The Rocks. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

We've long thought that Apple's connections with the music industry are one way that it could build up Apple TV Plus. We saw this as a viable path when Apple TV Plus streamed the excellent Beastie Boys Story documentary film.

While the service has had a hit with Ted Lasso, its early years are arguably dwarfed by the other new kid on the block: Disney Plus.