How to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 online: Cast, release date

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? start time, channel 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 episode 1 premieres Sunday, June 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern on TLC.

It's almost time to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 online to see how six memorable couples from the franchise are faring after their seasons.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After follows up on notable cast members, through the ups and downs of their relationship after they appeared on 90 Day Fiance or its spinoffs Before the 90 Days and The Other Way. The new edition of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After will feature Elizabeth and Andrei, Colt and Larissa, Kalani & Asuelu, Tania and Syngin, Angela and Michael and Paul and Karine.

What to watch: New TV shows airing this month

The Bachelor 2021: Matt James, cast and more

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise has been hugely successful. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2 recently premiered. The network also recently aired 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, an update on couples past seasons using self-taped footage from their homes.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 online.

How to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because TLC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 in the US

American fans can watch the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 premiere Sunday, June 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern on TLC if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels. Another great option is Hulu, which also streams next-day episodes of popular shows and has original programming like The Handmaid's Tale. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Philo is a less expensive live TV streaming service with unlimited DVR.

Right now, you can try Sling TV for free for three days to see all that Sling Blue has to offer. That includes more than 50 channels including TLC, AMC, Bravo, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, TNT and USA.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV streams more than 65 channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC as well as top cable networks like TLC, ESPN, Bravo, CNN, FX, Syfy and TBS. And it includes regular Hulu, which comes with a vast library of movies and TV shows as well as award-winning originals like The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu's Live TV service is currently offering a 1-week free trial.View Deal

How to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 in Canada

Canadians don't need a K-1 Visa to watch TLC Canada, which is carried by multiple cable providers. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 is set to air the same day and time as it does in the US.

How to watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 in the UK

Brits can watch TLC UK via a Sky or Virgin Media cable subscription. The UK air date and time for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 hasn't been announced yet, but keep an eye on the official Twitter account for an update.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 cast and couples

The spinoff series will feature two couples from previous Happily Ever After editions and four franchise couples new to this spinoff:

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet (90 Day Fiance season 5, Happily Ever After season 4)

Elizabeth returns to work after giving birth to baby Eleanor, while Andrei adjusts to life as a stay-at-home dad. He also decides it's time to return home to Moldova for a second wedding, but wants Elizabeth's father to pay for the whole trip.

Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima (90 Day Fiance season 6, Happily Ever After season 4)

Now divorced, Colt and Larissa move on separately. Colt is dating another Brazilian woman named Jess, but worries how his mother will react. Larissa is ready to enjoy single life in America.

Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa (90 Day Fiance season 6)

With two kids under two, life is hectic for this couple, who struggle to get on the same page. Her family isn't sure he can support the family, while Asuelu deals with homesickness.

Angela Deem and Michael IIesanmi (Before the 90 Days season 2 and 3, 90 Day Fiance season 7)

After Michael's K-1 visa was denied, Angela must decide if she is willing to get married in Nigeria. Meanwhile, Michael's family questions whether Angela is a suitable wife.

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester (90 Day Fiance season 7)

Fresh off their wedding, Tania and Syngin move out of her mother's shed. But when Tania is injured, the pressure is on Syngin to get a job. And when they return to South Africa to visit his sick brother, their disagreements escalate and put their future in jeopardy.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins (Before the 90 Days season 1 and 2, The The Other Way season 1)

After the birth of son Pierre, Paul was finally able to get Karine a green card and move them to the United States. But can Paul find a good job and support his family?