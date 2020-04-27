How to buy The Last Dance Jordan 5 Fire Red sneakers online

The Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers sold out instantaneously when Nike unexpectedly released them during the premiere of EPSN's The Last Dance on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. However, if you've been wondering how to buy The Last Dance Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers, there's some good news.

Nike is re-releasing the iconic sneakers on Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. It's likely they will be near-impossible to purchase, but here's everything you need to know on how buy The Last Dance Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers.

Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers: $200 @ Nike

The Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers will go on sale Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET. They will be sold exclusively via the Nike Snkrs app and will sell for $200. View Deal

What are the Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers

Released in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 were the sneakers that basketball legend Michael Jordan wore on the court on March 28, 1990. The date is important because Jordan scored a career-high 69 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers that night.

Nike surprised sneaker heads across the world when it re-released the retro sneakers during the premiere of EPSN's The Last Dance. (Which is why they're sometimes called The Last Dance Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers). They sold out in seconds, but Nike is giving collectors one more chance at scoring these sneakers.

How to buy the Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers online

(Image credit: Nike)

The Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers will be sold via the Nike Snkrs app on Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET. The sneakers will sell for $200. The sneakers will also be available in big kids' sizing for $140, little kids' sizing for $80, and toddler sizing for $60. It's expected they will all sell out rapidly.

Other retailers will also sell the Jordan 5 Fire Red Sneakers, but it's not yet known which retailers will have them aside from the Nike Snkrs app.