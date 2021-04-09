Google Pixel Watch just leaked — first look at Apple Watch 7 rival

It's been a while since we’ve heard any murmurs around the Google Pixel Watch, but apparently leaker Jon Prosser is set to drop a suite of images of the rumored smartwatch today.

In a deliberately vague fashion, Prosser tweeted an image of what looks like a smartwatch face and followed it up with: “Will have multiple images / videos / full-res downloads for the press.” So at some point, we can expect a pretty thorough, though unofficial, look at the Google Pixel Watch.

Prosser didn’t say much about what we can expect from the Pixel Watch. But going by his initial image, it looks like the smartwatch will feature a round face and come with what looks like a form of crown for controlling the user interface.

👀 pic.twitter.com/Gi3ThvgF5DApril 8, 2021 See more

We’ve long expected a rounded design, given there have been plenty of concept designs created based on leaks all with a rounded watch face. And Watch OS seems better suited for a more traditional watch design than the likes of watchOS on the Apple Watch, with its square face.

A Google-designed smartwatch has been talked about for years, but never quite became a reality. Sure, the likes of Fossil make solid smartwatches such as the Gen 5 which run Wear OS, but it’s arguably not the same as having a smartwatch designed by Google from the ground up. Just as the Google Pixel 5 differs from the Samsung Galaxy S21, a Pixel Watch would likely do things in its own way.

Going by Watch OS’ features, we’d predict a suite of fitness tracking features and smart handling of notifications and things like navigation from Google Maps. We’d not be surprised if Google made the Pixel Watch very Google Assistant-centric as well as adding some Pixel-grade customization likely offering tighter integration with other Google products and services, such as the ability to control Google Nest products from a few taps and swipes on the watch.

Take a look at our best smartwatches list and you’ll see there are no shortages of Wear OS devices. But arguably no smartwatch has properly challenged the Apple Watch, which is why there’s a good deal of excitement around the Google Pixel Watch.

An all-Google smartwatch could deliver the best rendition of Wear OS from its developer and thus allow for better synergy between the operating system features and the watch’s hardware. Again, we’ve seen this with the Pixel phones.

But we’ll have to wait and see what Prosser will reveal. And it’s worth caveating this with the usual pintch of skepticism salt, as there's no way to prove whatever Prosser leaks is legitimate. Still, the Google Pixel Watch is worth getting a little excited for.