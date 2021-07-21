Google Pixel 4 XL getting a year’s extra warranty due to battery issues

If you’re the proud (or not so proud) owner of a Google Pixel 4 XL, there’s a bit of good news for you today: Google’s offering you an extra year of warranty.

This isn’t happening simply because Google is feeling generous, but rather due to the fact that so many users have been reporting power issues since the phone was released — included excessive battery drain.

The Pixel 4 XL came out in 2019, and phones typically only come with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer. Therefore, anyone who bought their phone close to launch will only have a few months to claim their free repair from Google. Plus, this extended warranty only relates to power issues, so other problems with your Pixel 4 XL will not be covered.

According to Google, issues have to relate to: not being able to turn on the phone, charging with an adapter, wireless charging, excessive battery drain, and random restarts or shut downs.

It's also important to note that the extended warranty offer only applies to phones purchased in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Japan, and Taiwan; if you bought your Pixel 4 XL elsewhere, you'll have to pay for a repair if it needs one.

Assuming you are eligible, you can file a claim for a free repair on Google’s support page . However, you need to make sure your phone is actually able to be repaired, and doesn’t have issues like a cracked screen which require fixing first. If Google has to replace these parts, or give you a new battery, you may have to pay for it.

Of course, if you are the owner of a Google Pixel 4 XL you may well be thinking of upgrading soon anyway — in which case, you might want to check out the latest news about the rumored Google Pixel 6.