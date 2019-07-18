Galaxy Note 10 Will Fight iPhone 11 with These Big Upgrades

With its rumored A13 Bionic processor, the iPhone 11 may very well be the world's fastest phone when it launches in September. But don't count out the Galaxy Note 10 just yet, as there could be two key upgrades on the way.

Firstly, leaker Ice Universe has stated in a tweet that the Note 10 will use the UFS3.0 standard for memory, a boost over the Galaxy S10’s UFS2.1. UFS (universal flash storage) is a flash memory specification, with 3.0 being the newest version released in 2018.

What this means for users is faster and more reliable performance when transferring files to or from your phone, which can only be a good thing.

Note10 series compared to the S10 series:Appearance upgrade, larger screen, larger screen ratioAdded 5G supportUFS2.1→UFS3.015w→25w (45w)Sepn adds a new somatosensory operationCamera update ≈0Performance update ≈0July 18, 2019

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which can be found in the S10s sold in the United States (among many other recent flagship phones) and will be powering the US version of the Note 10 too, already uses UFS3.0 in its internal memory, but giving it to its phones’ storage as well is an obvious upgrade to make. The OnePlus 7 Pro also uses UFS3.0 memory, and we were suitably impressed by that phone’s performance in our review.

On a similar note, Samsung has itself announced the beginning of production for new 12Gb DRAM chips for its phones (via SlashGear ). Note that this is 12Gb (gigabits) not 12GB (gigabytes), as these components (pictured above) are combined together to create the full amount of RAM on a system.

Samsung says it will begin producing 12GB modules with eight of these new chips later this month, matching the specs of several other top-end smartphones released this year, such as the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Korean company says these new components are designed for 5G and AI purposes, both features that at least some versions of the Note 10 will have. It’s getting announced only next month, but that’s still hopefully enough time for Samsung to get these chips made and put into the handsets before they are sent to the stores.