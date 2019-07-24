Galaxy Note 10+ Could Pack a Whopping Five Cameras

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 models will have eight cameras between them, according to a new report.

Over at Slashleaks, three images have surfaced claiming to show the back of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. It's impossible to say for sure that the images are really depicting Samsung's devices, but they do provide some hints into what we can expect from the Note 10's rear cameras.

The Galaxy Note 10, according to the leak, will have a triple-lens camera array arranged vertically. A flash to the right is also visible. The Galaxy Note 10+ in the leaks shows the same triple-lens camera array, but two additional lenses to the right and below the flash for a total of five cameras.

It's unclear what Samsung would deliver with all five cameras. There will likely be a stand-zoom lens and a telephoto option, and there's a good chance that one of the cameras will offer an ultra-wide angle shot. It's possible that the other two could deliver specific performance for things like portraits or time-of-flight, but the Slashleaks report doesn't say.

Whatever the case, Samsung seems to believe that delivering more and better cameras is the way to go. Cameras aren't too expensive to add, and they can help to differentiate a device from the iPhone.

Indeed, separating the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ from the pack appears to be Samsung's goal. The devices will reportedly come with big screens that top out at 6.7 inches for the Galaxy Note 10+ and work with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor. Add that to support for 45W charging and sound on display in place of an earpiece and they'll certainly be different than most other devices on store shelves.

We'll find out for sure what Samsung has planned on Aug. 7, when the company unveils its new smartphones at its Unpacked event. Until then, expect the rumors to continue to come in.