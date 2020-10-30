France vs. Ireland live stream: How to watch the Six Nations Rugby finale

France vs. Ireland start time and channels France vs. Ireland kicks off at 9 p.m. CET from the Stade de France outside Paris. That's 8 p.m. GMT in the UK, and 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT in the US. Peacock will stream the game to US viewers, with NBCSN also offering coverage. In the UK, you can watch the match free-to-air on the BBC.

Tomorrow's France vs. Ireland live stream brings us the conclusion of the 2020 Six Nations Championship (which was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak), and this Super Saturday finale won't be lacking for drama. All eyes will be on the France vs. Ireland match capping off this year's tournament Saturday night.

By the time the France vs. Ireland match kicks off, both teams will know what they have to do to lift the trophy, assuming England beats Italy handily earlier in the day as is widely expected. Ireland will need to win the match and score a bonus point to finish on top, while France will need a more comprehensive wind to pip its rivals for the title.

In either case, you'll want to find a France vs. Ireland live stream so you can see how the 2020 Six Nations Championship pans out. We can help you find out when the game is airing and how to use a VPN to get a live stream of the game wherever you are in the world.

How can I use a VPN to watch France vs. Ireland?

If you can't find a France vs. Ireland live stream where you are, don't worry. A virtual private network can help you out by letting you make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world. That means you can access live streams that might otherwise be geolocked for your actual location.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

France vs. Ireland live streams in the UK are free

Viewers in the UK will have to do some channel surfing to watch all of the France vs. Ireland match. The first half airs for free on BBC2 starting at 8 p.m. GMT. The second half moves over to BBC1 after Strictly Come Dancing ends. You can live stream France vs. Ireland uninterrupted on BBC iPlayer.

Stuck outside of the UK temporarily? Sign up for ExpressVPN and log in with a UK location to watch for free!

France vs. Ireland live streams in the U.S.

Peacock is now the home for NBC's live coverage, which means the $4.99 Peacock Premium service hosts Six Nation matches like France vs. Ireland. There's a free 7-day trial if you just want to watch the three Super Saturday matches.

Peacock Premium: The paid tier of the Peacock streaming service costs $4.99 a month and features additional shows and movies besides live sports like rugby and soccer. The service is free to Xfinity Flex customers and Xfinity X1 and video customers with a a subscription to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV. It's also free to Cox Internet customers with Contour TV Essential or higher.View Deal

Before you commit to Peacock, though, you may want to check out NBCSN. NBC's sports cable channel airs Six Nation matches, too, and the NBCSN website says the France vs. Ireland match will stream on a tape delay at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT. However, listings at TV Guide claim NBCSN will air the match live at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT. If you already have NBCSN on your cable service, it's worth checking out NBCSN just before kick-off before you commit to Peacock.

If you don't subscribe to cable, you can always try a streaming service that carries NBCSN. The cheapest option is Sling TV, which includes NBCSN in its Blue package of channels for $30 a month.

Sling TV: In addition to NBCSN, Sling's Blue package focuses on news and entertainment, including CNN, Fox News, AMC, Comedy Central, TBS and other channels.View Deal

France vs. Ireland live streams in Canada

Turn to DAZN for Six Nations rugby if you live in Canada. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.