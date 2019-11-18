Forget the Galaxy S11: The Galaxy One may feature a bezel-free 3D display

Samsung Display has been working for a while on extreme no-bezel screens, like the waterfall in the Vivo Nex 3 or the wraparound Xiaomi Mix Alpha. Some expected that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 would go this direction, too, but apparently it will still have some tiny edges.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe says that, after careful consideration, Samsung has decided not to adopt a true zero-bezel display for the Galaxy S11. However, the bezels will be reduced beyond the ones on their latest flagship, that Galaxy Note 10.

“The Galaxy S11 series does not use a waterfall screen design, but the bezel is narrower than Note 10,” Ice Universe says.

I don’t know how much thinner they can go before getting into “pretty much that’s nothing so why bother with bezels” territory. The current Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 1.5-millimeter bezel— which is ridiculous. Less than that and you may as well go the Vivo Nex 3 route.

Will the Galaxy One be “The One”?

After all, we know that Samsung has been experimenting with different flexible display designs that include waterfall and wraparound displays of all kinds, like this weird rolling display.

Today, Dutch tech blog LetsGoDigital has unearthed a new patent on a Samsung display that wraps around all the sides of the phone, unlike the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, which only wraps on the left and right side of the phone. It claims it’s also a 3D display.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung has been working on this for a while. While the new patent comes from Samsung Display, there’s a patent that shows a very similar design filed by the company’s mobile division.

That makes it quite intriguing: the mobile people first come up with the concept, patent it, and then the people actually coming with the display file another patent. I can understand the mobile division drafting patents just in case one of their ideas stick, but it’s quite different when the display division patents the actual part.

Perhaps it means nothing, but LetsGoDigital speculates that this may be the technology that we will see in the fabled next-gen Galaxy that may unify the S and Note lines into a single product called the Samsung Galaxy One.

Perhaps they are right. If Samsung wants to make a splash with their next big thing, they will need more than an evolution of their current design and adopt this display. It seems unlikely we will see this in 2020 — unless Samsung skips the Note 11 entirely and introduces the Galaxy One by year’s end.

