Fitbit Versa 3 unveiled with Google Assistant and GPS — finally

The Fitbit Versa 3 is one of the fitness tracking savant’s newest smartwatches arriving next month.

As the evolution of the Fitbit Versa 2, which ranked among the best smartwatches we reviewed last year, the Fitbit Versa 3 offers key upgrades over its predecessor like on-board GPS and Google Assistant integration — at a premium, that is.

Will the Fitbit Versa 3 be the best Fitbit yet?

Fitbit Versa 3 quick specs Price: $229

Water resistance: 50 meters

GPS: Yes

Heart rate sensor: Yes

Size: 40.48mm x 40.48mm x 12.35mm

Display: 1.58-inch 360 x 360-pixel touchscreen

Contactless payment: Fitbit Pay

Battery life: 6 days/12 hours continuous GPS

Voice assistants: Alexa. Google Assistant



Yes, the Fitbit Versa 3 costs $229, which is more affordable than top offerings in the wearable category but a bit more expensive than the second-generation Versa, which costs $199.

If you look at the new features coming, though, the price hike might be justified. Along with GPS (finally) and Google Assistant, the Versa 3 introduces Active Zone Minutes, a higher-resolution display, fast charging, the ability to answer calls from your wrist (for Android users only) and more.

The Fitbit Versa 3 costs $229 and is available to pre-order as of this writing at Fitbit.com or other select Fitbit retailers. It will ship in late September, although Fitbit has not shared an exact release date yet.

As for colors, the Versa 3 will come in 3 finishes: black/black aluminum, pink clay/soft gold aluminum and midnight/soft gold aluminum.

The Versa 3's band is interchangeable; other bands, including woven and leather, are available starting at around $30.

Fitbit Versa 3 design and display

The Fitbit Versa 3 sports a similar squircle shape as the previous two Versa models, but has slightly softer edges and swaps out the physical button of the Fitbit Versa 2 for an indented touch area on its left side. We enjoyed this control on the Fitbit Charge 4, which came out in spring of this year.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Another incremental design change is coming to the Versa 3's display. Its 336 x 336-pixel color touchscreen is a small improvement from the 300 x 300-pixel on the Versa 2. At 1.58 inches, it's also larger than the 1.39-inch screen on the Versa 2.

And, like all the best Fitbit models, the Versa 3 has interchangeable straps, so you can swap out the bands as often as you please.

Fitbit Versa 3 specs and sensors

The standout Fitbit Versa 3 upgrade is on-board GPS, which gave the Fitbit Charge 4 an edge in our Fitbit Versa 2 vs Fitbit Charge 4 face-off. Now, even when you leave your phone at home, the Versa 3 can trail your location during outdoor exercise.

But no matter where you're getting a workout in, the Versa 3 will tally your Active Zone Minutes. First introduced with the Charge 4, Active Zone Minutes monitors the time you spend in the fat burn, cardio or peak heart-rate zones while exercising. Your goal is to earn the AHA’s and WHO’s recommended 150 Active Zone Minutes each week.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

In addition, Fitbit says the Versa 3 has an improved heart sensors. It will not get an ECG monitor for detecting signs of atrial fibrillation like its premium sibling, the Fitbit Sense ($339), though.

The Fitbit Versa 3 will also have music storage for offline playback, sleep tracking and all of Fitbit’s other fitness tracking technology.

Fitbit Versa 2 voice assistants and calling

The Fitbit Versa 2 offered Alexa built-in, but now the Versa 3 will support Google Assistant compatibility, too, making it the first smartwatch with access to both major voice assistants. Alexa will work on-board at launch, while Google Assistant support will come during the winter.

Another convenience of Fitbit Versa 3's built-in speaker and microphone is the ability to answer phone calls from your wrist. However, this feature is limited to those with Android phones.

Fitbit Versa 3 battery life and charging

Fitbit claims the Versa 3 gets 6 days of battery life, which is an improvement over the Versa 2's 4 to 5 days. Of course, enabling the Versa's always-on display and using GPS will zap its stamina. Still, the Versa 2 should last for about 12 hours when its actively tracking your location.

When it does run out of juice, you'll be able to charge it up fast. Fitbit says 12 minutes of charging deliver a full day's battery life. We'll need to test the Versa 3 ourself to see how these claims live up

Fitbit Versa 3 outlook

On paper, the Fitbit Versa 3 looks like a respectable improvement over the Versa 2. It takes cues from the excellent Fitbit Charge 4 and tacks on the features we missed in last year's model — all while making enhancements to the display, sensors and battery life.

Stay tuned for our review of the Fitbit Versa 3 to see how well it delivers on its promises and stacks up to the competition.