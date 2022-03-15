First Moon Knight reactions praise 'bonkers' Marvel series as best yet

Moon Knight and star Oscar Isaac are getting mostly raves in early social media reactions

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Everyone is over the moon for Moon Knight. The first reactions are in for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series and they are overwhelmingly positive. No, more like raves!

If you're not sure what or who Moon Knight is, the character's regular name is Marc Spector and he's played by my husband Oscar Isaac. Spector is a former Marine and CIA operative, turned mercenary, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. He and his multiple personalities are drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods. 

Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus March 30, kicking off a packed schedule of upcoming Marvel movies and series. It's followed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, and Disney Plus just revealed Ms. Marvel's release date of June 8

Then come Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. How Moon Knight fits into the greater MCU remains to be seen, but for now, we've got early spoiler-free social media reactions from some critics. 

Moon Knight reactions: The raves

The positive Moon Knight reactions call out how unique and different the show is from other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Sab Astley of Collider calls it "brilliantly bonkers" and "trippy," while hailing Isaac as "the best addition to the MCU since [Robert Downey Jr.]"

Bonkers seems to be a theme, as Universal Review also used that term in its reaction. They laud Isaac for an "exceptional" performance and Marvel for making its best show yet. 

What's on Disney Plus said the first four episodes are "unlike anything we've seen in the MCU" and notes Moon Knight "isn't your typical superhero origin."

"Dazzling" is the adjective The BBC's Ashanti Omkar uses in her reaction tweet, before urging everybody to add it to their Disney Plus watch list. Omkar also makes special mention of cast member May Calamawy as the mysterious Layla and the score by composer Hesham Nazih.

And Tom Power of our sister site TechRadar draws a line in the sand, declaring the Moon Knight "the best MCU TV show ever."

Moon Knight reactions: The dissenting opinions

Not everybody is gushing over Moon Knight. Digital Spy's David Opie is "as divided by this show as Marc himself." While it is "wildly original" and has "flashes of greatness," Opie also feels some of the "sillier aspects detract from the horror." Also, comic book fans may not find it as appealing.

Emily Murray of Zavvi mostly liked Moon Knight, but also noted it's "not as bonkers as I hoped for." Still, Murray likened the archaeology action to Indiana Jones and remains hopeful about future episodes.

