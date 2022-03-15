First Moon Knight reactions praise 'bonkers' Marvel series as best yet

Everyone is over the moon for Moon Knight. The first reactions are in for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series and they are overwhelmingly positive. No, more like raves!

If you're not sure what or who Moon Knight is, the character's regular name is Marc Spector and he's played by my husband Oscar Isaac. Spector is a former Marine and CIA operative, turned mercenary, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. He and his multiple personalities are drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus March 30, kicking off a packed schedule of upcoming Marvel movies and series. It's followed by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, and Disney Plus just revealed Ms. Marvel's release date of June 8.

Then come Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. How Moon Knight fits into the greater MCU remains to be seen, but for now, we've got early spoiler-free social media reactions from some critics.

Moon Knight reactions: The raves

The positive Moon Knight reactions call out how unique and different the show is from other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sab Astley of Collider calls it "brilliantly bonkers" and "trippy," while hailing Isaac as "the best addition to the MCU since [Robert Downey Jr.]"

#MoonKnight is a brilliantly bonkers dark globe-trotting adventure; this is Marvel's trippy National Treasure. Oscar Isaac is the best addition to the MCU since RDJ, entwining torment and humour into a morally ambiguous cypher - Marc Spector is a whole new calibre of hero.

Bonkers seems to be a theme, as Universal Review also used that term in its reaction. They laud Isaac for an "exceptional" performance and Marvel for making its best show yet.

#MoonKnight is fantastic & Oscar Isaac is exceptional as the tormented Marc Spector. This is the #Marvel show everyone is going to be talking about. Completely bonkers that leads with a haunting adventure. #MarvelStudios has knocked it out of the park with it's best show yet.

What's on Disney Plus said the first four episodes are "unlike anything we've seen in the MCU" and notes Moon Knight "isn't your typical superhero origin."

I've watched the first 4 episodes of #Marvel #MoonKnight & it's unlike anything we've seen in the #MCU - Oscar Issac is Fantastic! I can't wait to watch the rest of the series. This isn't your typical superhero origin. It's Excellent! It arrives on #Disneyplus on March 30th

"Dazzling" is the adjective The BBC's Ashanti Omkar uses in her reaction tweet, before urging everybody to add it to their Disney Plus watch list. Omkar also makes special mention of cast member May Calamawy as the mysterious Layla and the score by composer Hesham Nazih.

Embargo lifted. I have seen #MCU @MarvelUK @moonknight #MoonKnight & he is dazzling. #oscarisaac is a revelation. Put it on your @DisneyPlusUK watch list for 30th March 2022. Relish the music of #heshamnazih 🎼 & see #maycalamawy bringing her effortless flair to the screen. 🌙

And Tom Power of our sister site TechRadar draws a line in the sand, declaring the Moon Knight "the best MCU TV show ever."

Full thoughts to come in my #MoonKnight review (when? very soon 👀) but I will say this: It's unlike anything you've seen from Marvel before. I'd go as far as to say - and I don't say this lightly - it's the best MCU TV show ever

Moon Knight reactions: The dissenting opinions

Not everybody is gushing over Moon Knight. Digital Spy's David Opie is "as divided by this show as Marc himself." While it is "wildly original" and has "flashes of greatness," Opie also feels some of the "sillier aspects detract from the horror." Also, comic book fans may not find it as appealing.

I've watched the first 4 #MoonKnight eps and I'm as divided by this show as Marc himself. When it works, it's a wildly original MCU entry with flashes of greatness, but some of the sillier aspects detract from the horror. Diehard comic fans might not enjoy it as much as newcomers

Emily Murray of Zavvi mostly liked Moon Knight, but also noted it's "not as bonkers as I hoped for." Still, Murray likened the archaeology action to Indiana Jones and remains hopeful about future episodes.

Delivering lots of Indiana Jones style archaeology action (swap out the whip for a cape) and Oscar Isaac's great turn in the lead role - #MoonKnight is plenty of fun. It's not as bonkers as I hoped for… but a later episode hints much more of that is coming 👀

