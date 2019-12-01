Finally, a good Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal!

There are Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals popping up left and right, but most of them have been pretty disappointing in terms of value. Fortunately, Best Buy just dropped the best Switch bundle we've seen yet, offering the new $299 Switch with better battery life as well as two free games.

This deal applies to both the Gray and Neon Red/Neon Blue version of the latest Nintendo Switch, and gets you free copies of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and the Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Pack. That's about $119 worth of free games with the best Nintendo Switch model available.

New Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids and Starlink: was $419 now $299 at Best Buy

This killer Switch bundle gets you the latest model with better battery life alongside free copies of Mario + Rabbids and Starlink.View Deal

The 2019 Nintendo Switch is rated for up to 9 hours of battery life compared to 6.5 for the launch model, and we've found it to last nearly twice as long as the original Switch in our testing. That's why we like this bundle much more than Nintendo's $299 Mario Kart 8 bundle, which includes the older model.

These games aren't throwaways, either. Mario + Rabbids is one of the best Switch games you can get, delivering surprisingly tactical strategy action with both Mario and friends as well as Ubisoft's mischevious Rabbids characters. And Starlink: Battle for Atlas is a great toys-to-life game for kids and adults alike, allowing you to build custom starships and use them in-game.

We don't expect this deal to last long, so jump on it if you're looking for the latest Nintendo Switch and want two great, free games right out of the box. And be sure to bookmark Tom's Guide for the best Cyber Monday deals of the week.