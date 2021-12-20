Electric Hummer EV Edition 1 now being delivered — what you need to know

It looks like the age of the electric truck is here. While Tesla’s bizarrely straight-edged Cybertruck has been delayed to 2022, other automakers, like Rivian, have kept pace with their original targets. Among them is Hummer, which just delivered the first GMC Hummer EV.

Hummer parent company General Motors announced this news on its website , confirming that the Hummer EV Edition one has started rolling off the production line. Though sadly, since that truck has been sold out for months, you'll be waiting a long time for an electric Hummer of your own.

According to GM the Hummer EV is the first vehicle to be built on the company’s Ultium platform. Ultium is set to underpin multiple GM EVs in the future, including the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq and the Chevy Silverado, and help GM electrify its future line-up.

Befitting a car bearing the Hummer name the Hummer EV Edition 1 is set to be a beastly machine. Not only is it a gargantuan-sized truck Hummer is best known for, its also set to offer 1,000 horsepower, 1,500 lb-ft of torque, and a range of around 329 miles.

That power is set to propel the truck from 0-60 mph in under three seconds. Which is pretty darn impressive for a truck this size. Then again for the $100,295 price tag, you’d expect something pretty special.

On top of that the Hummer comes with a ‘CrabWalk’ mode that allows the truck to drive diagonally at low speeds, which could prove useful off-road. Models built from 2023 will likewise have the option to raise their suspension by six inches, which will also prove helpful if you’re one to take your truck into the wilderness.

Like any good electric car, the Hummer EV will pack in some autonomous driving ability. In this case that’s GM’s SuperCruise. SuperCruise is still a level 2 autonomous system, meaning the driver needs to be alert at all times. But it’s one of the only driver assistance packages that lets the driver take their hands off the wheel.

This also means the Hummer is part of an exclusive club, since SuperCruise has so far been limited to certain Cadillacs and the Chevy Bolt.

But while the Edition 1 Hummer EV may be beyond your reach, other models are coming over the next few years. Next up is the EV3X, due in Fall 2022, which will cost $99,995 and packs in 830 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque and over 300 miles of range. The EV2X will arrive in Spring 2023 for $89,995, and comes with 300 miles of range, 625hp and 7,400lb-ft of torque.

Finally there’s the Hummer EV2, due in Spring 2024, packing in the same 625hp and 7,400 lb-ft of torque as the EV2X, but only offers 250 miles of range. That will cost $79,995. That, and the other two models are available to order on the Hummer website, with a $100 refundable deposit.