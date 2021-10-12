DC Fandome 2021 date, schedule and everything you need to know

It's almost time for DC Fandome 2021, and we're pretty excited. After a year's wait, DC's got seemingly more big movies and TV shows that we're amped for than ever before.

So not only are we looking forward to seeing more of Matt Reeves' The Batman movie with Robert Pattinson, but there are a whole set of heroes and antiheroes to see at DC Fandome. Primarily, we're excited for The Flash movie, which is expected to deliver multiple Batmen (take that Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Oh, and Aquaman 2 and Peacemaker both have us hyped as well.

DC Fandome 2021 takes place on Saturday, October 16.

It begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST.

DC Fandome 2021 schedule

Carve out four-plus hours for DC Fandome, as DC's site notes that the event will "run approximately 4 hours."

DC has yet to give out a timed schedule for what content will happen when at DC Fandome. Instead, it looks like we're just gonna have one big long session, unlike the convention-like set of panels at Fandome 2020.

DC Fandome 2021 live stream options

DC's hosting its own stream, but that won't be your only option. In the press release announcing DC Fandome 2021, DC's publicity team noted that the DC Facebook and Twitch, Twitter and YouTube will also host the event. We will have an embed of the stream for you to watch here at Tom's Guide as well.

Oh, and DC didn't forget about the kids. A kids-focused experience will be live at DCKidsFandome.com.

DC Fandome 2021 movies

DC's going to be showing off its big guns at Fandome, with a brand new trailer for The Batman, a "first look" at Black Adam and a "sneak peek" at The Flash. Since most of these movies have been under wraps for a while, we're more than eager to see more of them.

DC's also delivering behind-the-scenes content for Aquaman 2: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Two DC Animated Films will also get previews: Injustice and Catwoman: Hunted.

DC Fandome 2021 TV shows

We're also going to see new content for the John Cena-led Peacemaker series coming to HBO Max, and get a sneak peek of Harley Quinn season 3. Doom Patrol and Titans will also be getting their moments at DC Fandome.

And then there's the Warner Bros. Television content, with Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois and Sweet Tooth all getting time at Fandome.

Plus, we'll learn more about Batman: Caped Crusader and Young Justice: Phantoms.

DC Fandome 2021 video games

Expect to see more of Batman: Gotham Knights, developed by Warner Bros. Games Montréal, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.