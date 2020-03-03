Cheap storage sale at Amazon takes up to 60% off SanDisk and WD storage

You can never have too much storage. That's why we're psyched about today's cheap storage sale at Amazon.

Today only, the retailer is taking up to 60% off select flash drives, SSDs, and external HDDs. The sale includes devices from SanDisk, WD, G-Technology, and ibi. After discount, prices start as low as $10.49. Some notable deals include:

SanDisk Ultra Luxe 128GB Flash Drive: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

A must for any travel bag, this pocket-friendly flash drive provides 128GB of memory and only costs $17.99, which is the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

WD Green 240GB SSD: was $42 now $32 @ Amazon

Breathe new life into your PC with the WD Green 240GB SSD. It's currently at its lowest price ever. It also comes with a three-year limited warranty. View Deal

WD Red SA500 NAS 500GB SSD: was $79 now $67 @ Amazon

The WD Red SA500 is built to boost your NAS system's performance. It's optimized to rapidly access your most frequent files. The M.2 drive is now at its all-time lowest price.View Deal

SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC Card: was $449 now $207 @ Amazon

For storage that can survive harsh conditions, deliver 160MB/s read speeds, and handle 4K video with ease, the 1TB SanDisk Extreme MicroSDXC is the card to get. It's currently 54% off. View Deal