Amazon's Big Spring Sale may be over, but there are still some great deals to be had if you know where to look. Expanding your Xbox Series X's storage can be expensive, but right now, Amazon has slashed the price of one of our favorite plug-and-play storage expansion cards.
Right now you can pick up the WD_Black 1TB Xbox Expansion Card for $111 at Amazon. That's a savings of 29% compared to its full retail price of $157, and the lowest price we've seen it hit so far this year. If you're looking to boost your Xbox Series X storage while spending as little as possible, this is one deal to snag before it's gone.
Expand your Xbox Series X or Series S's storage quickly and easily with WD_Black's 1TB Expansion Card. Because your existing 1TB of storage isn't enough, especially with game sizes the way they are. This "plug and play" storage solution just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on. While we've seen this fall as low as $99 for Black Friday, this is still a hefty savings worth taking advantage of while you can.
The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card does exactly what it says on the tin: It’s an officially licensed storage card that can be slotted into either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and boosts your console storage by 1TB.
It's essentially a 1TB NVME SSD packed into a specialized Xbox-compatible shell. Set up takes only a few seconds; just slot it into the back of your console, and you’ll have plenty of extra space to install loads of the best Xbox Series X games at once.
That extra space is invaluable given the ballooning file sizes of games these days. You’ll probably find that your Xbox’s stock SSD just isn’t quite large enough, especially if you subscribe to Xbox Games Pass and want to install multiple flagship games at the same time.
One of the biggest drawbacks of current-gen console games is that they can’t be played from just any external storage. Unlike the PS5, which uses a standard SSD connection in its expandable storage port, the Xbox Series X and Series S rely on proprietary storage. You can still use a cheap external SSD with a USB cable, but it's only viable for older games.
Seagate used to be the only name in the game for officially licensed Xbox storage solutions, but that changed when WD_Black entered the market, leading to more competition and, thus, more chances to save big.
Granted, because of the proprietary nature of Xbox storage cards, the average prices tend to remain steep. Even with this Amazon discount, an Xbox Expansion Card will cost you significantly more than one of the best PS5 internal SSDs. But the WD_Black C50 is still an easy recommendation for any Xbox owners who need some extra storage for all the new games launching this year.
