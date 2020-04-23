Cheap Facebook Portal deals: Take $50 off all Portal smart displays

Mother's Day is May 10 and if you want to avoid giving mom another box of chocolates, Facebook is offering some of its best Portal deals of the year.

Currently, Facebook is taking $50 off every Portal, Portal Plus, and Portal Mini. After discount, prices start at just $79 for the Portal Mini. If you buy two devices, you'll save $100 on your entire purchase. It's a great way to keep in touch with mom not only on Mother's Day, but any day of the week. These are also the cheapest Portal deals we've seen all year.

Through April 27, buy any two Portal devices and take $100 off your combined total at checkout. That's one of the best Portal deals we've seen this year and double the savings of the last Portal deal we saw in December. If you buy just one device, you'll still get $50 off.

The Portal Mini is a smart display that lets you make video calls to other Portal owners or friends using Messenger or WhatsApp. It sports an 8-inch screen, built-in Alexa, and a smart cam that can automatically pan or zoom.

This 10-inch smart display lets you make video calls to other Portal owners or friends using Messenger or WhatsApp. It sports built-in Alexa and a smart cam that can automatically pan or zoom.

The Portal Plus packs all of the features found in the smaller Portal screens, but adds a massive 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and full-range drivers and a 4-inch woofer.

Portal is the social network's smart display, which can be placed anywhere in your home to make video calls. There are various different screen sizes ranging from the 8-inch Portal Mini to the 15.6-inch Portal Plus. All of them feature Alexa built in, so in addition to making video calls, you can also use your Portal smart display to listen to your favorite playlist, watch the news, get local weather, or more.

In our Portal review, we were impressed by the device's excellent video and sound quality. We also like how the Portal's Smart Camera intuitively follows you in a room, whereas its Smart Sound feature enhances the voice of whoever is talking.

Keep in mind that Facebook's privacy track record isn't the best. However, Facebook assures us that Portal doesn't track individual faces, nor does it record or use the content of your calls.

These Portal deals are valid through April 27 at 8:59pm PT/11:59pm ET. They're likely the best Portal deals we'll see till Amazon Prime Day.