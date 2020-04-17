Cheap Echo Show deal takes $30 off Echo Show 8 at Best Buy

Social distancing may be the new norm, but leave it to technology to bring us back together.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for $99.99. That's $30 off and one of the best Echo Show deals we've seen this month. The display can be used for making video calls, streaming music, and more.

Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The latest smart display from Amazon gives Alexa a screen. It can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, music player, kitchen assistant, and more. Plus its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy on your terms.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's currently $20 off. View Deal

In our Echo Show 8 review, we concluded that the Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display ever. It's the middle-man in Amazon's Echo Show lineup, and it hits the sweet spot with regards to price and power.

It features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 resolution display, stereo sound, and built-in Alexa support, which means you can control it via voice commands. For video calls, it sports a 1MP front-facing camera and it even has a privacy shutter. In a nutshell, the Echo Show 8 supports all the best Alexa skills. (Make sure to check out our guide on How to make a video call using the Echo Show).

If the $99 price is still too high for your budget, Best Buy also has the smaller Echo Show 5 on sale for $69.99 ($20 off). It sports a smaller 5.5-inch display with a 960 x 480 resolution.

Keep in mind that we expect both Echo show models to be $10 or $20 cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then — this is one of the best Echo Show deals you'll find.