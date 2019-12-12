Bose is responsible for making some of the best headphones of 2019. Now thanks to Amazon, one of those headphones is at an all-time price low.

Currently, Amazon has the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear headphones on sale for $279. That's $70 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Editor's Choice Bose QC 35 II headphones. In fact, it's one the best headphone deals we've seen this season.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

We gave the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones the Editor's Choice award for its average sound and superior noise-cancellation. For a limited time, you can snag them for $279. View Deal

In our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, the headphones' active noise cancellation, audio quality, and lightweight design earned them a 4 out of 5 star rating. We also loved their 22-hour battery life.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are a superior pair of headphones. The Alexa-enabled wireless headphones give you hands-free access to music, news headlines, and more.

In terms of noise-cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II raised the bar so high that Sony had to answer back with the WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones.

The QC 35 feature a pair of strategically placed microphones and proprietary algorithms to block out the world around you. We pit Bose's noise cancellation tech against a noisy New York City subway ride and managed to block everything out, except for our music. In between songs we were able to hear faint murmurings of conversations, but that was all.

Another cool feature is the accompanying Bose Connect companion app for Android and iOS. It lets you fine tune your noise-cancelling levels as well as manage Bluetooth connections.

These top-rated noise cancelling wireless headphones won't last long at this price, so we recommend you get them now while they're still in stock.