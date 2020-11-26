Black Friday Razer deals: Save on this Star Wars edition keyboard and headset

The Black Friday deals means now is a great time to improve your gaming setup, whether you’re on the hunt for the best Black Friday gaming PC deals or just looking out for new hardware like controllers and headsets. In fact, this amazing deal just came in from a galaxy far, far away. You can get banned for cheating in online games, but they can’t stop you using the force with this Star Wars themed Razer keyboard and headset, both of which are on offer right now.

From now until the end of November 30, you can get the Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition gaming keyboard for just $64.99 , down from it’s usual price of $99.99. That’s a hefty $35 discount that you don’t want to miss out on. The Razer BlackWidow Lite claims to have “Imperial Precision," but don’t let that put you off. This slimline mechanical keyboard isn’t as random or clumsy as a controller, it’s an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.

No self respecting Stormtrooper would go into battle without their helmet on, and for gamers that means you need a gaming headset to match your keyboard. Enter the Razer Kraken Stormtrooper edition, which is 37% off at the moment in the Razer sale too. Again, until the end of November 30, you can pick up the Razer Kraken Stormtrooper Edition for just $69.99, down from the usual MSRP of $109.99. You’re saving $40 here - that’s a great deal kid, one in a million.

Razer makes some of the most stylish and desirable gaming peripherals on the market, and it knows it too, which is why these items rarely go on sale. These discounts offer excellent value, though obviously you should probably be something of a Star Wars fan if you’re going to snap them up.

The Razer BlackWidow Lite is a great gaming keyboard if you’re looking for something that doesn’t take up too much desk real estate, but still offers the control and tactile joy of a mechanical keyboard. And if there was a Mt Rushmore of gaming headsets, its fair to say that the Razer Kraken would be up there (though that’d be a super weird thing to exist). It’s effortlessly popular thanks to its distinctive styling, but also packs the audio punch you want from a gaming headset.

We're holed up here in the Hoth base helping our fellow gamers with guides like our best gaming laptop Black Friday deals , so stick with us and pray we don't get blown up by the Death Star. Hopefully we can hold them off until the Cyber Monday deals are finished anyway.

