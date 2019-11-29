Best Dyson Black Friday deals of 2019

UPDATE: See the best Cyber Monday deals right now.

Dyson makes some of the best vacuum cleaners not just for their ability to suck up dirt, but because they look pretty cool, too. Unfortunately, Dyson vacuum cleaners are pricey, especially compared to some of the best vacuum cleaners.

Fortunately, Black Friday has arrived and brought with it a number of deals that make Dyson's vacuum cleaners more affordable. Here are some of the best Dyson vacuum cleaner deals we've found. Highlights include deep discounts on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 (was $499, now $239), the top-of-the-line Cyclone V10 Absolute for $399 ($200 off) and a $200 price cut on the older V8 Absolute (was $449, now $249).

If you purchase a vacuum through Dyson's site, the company is also offering an extra tool kit of your choice: an allergy kit, a deep clean kit, a whole home cleaning kit, or a clean and organize kit. Amazon is matching many of these prices. However, they're not offering a free tool kit.

Best Dyson Black Friday deals right now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: was $499, now $299 @ Dyson

The smallest of Dyson's V10 series, the Motorhead has up to 60 minutes of runtime and comes with five attachments: a direct drive cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, and charger. It has a 0.53-liter dust bin, the smallest of the three models.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal: was $599, now $349 @ Dyson

The mid-range V10 Animal has a larger 0.2-gallon bin than the V10 Motorhead, and comes seven attachments: a torque drive cleaner head, a mini-motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, and charger. It has a 0.76-liter dust bin.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: was $599, now $399 @ Dyson

The top-end V10 Absolute has the same capacity storage bin (0.76 liters) as the V10 Animal, but comes with eight attachments: a torque drive cleaner head, a mini-motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, soft roller cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, and charger.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute: was $449, now $249 @ Dyson

The V8 Absolute has a 0.54-liter storage bin and comes with seven attachments: a mini-motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, direct drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool and docking station. Through Dyson's site you can also score an extra tool kit for free: an allergy kit, deep clean kit, clean & organize kit or whole home cleaning kit.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead: was $299, now $199 @ Walmart The Dyson V7 isn't as powerful as the V8 or the V10—you get up to 30 minutes of power—but at 5.45 pounds, its small and light enough for cleaning up small messes around your house. The V7 comes with a low-profile cleaning head for getting under couches, as well as attachments for crevices and hard to reach places.View Deal

Dyson Ball Animal 2: was $499, now $239 @ Dyson

Made for homes with pets, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 is designed to dig deep into carpets and rugs to pull out fur, dander, and dirt. It comes with a combination tool, a stair tool, and a tangle-free turbine tool, but if you purchase it through Dyson's site, you also can choose an extra tool kit for free: a pet clean up kit, a complete cleaning kit, or a floor & ceiling kit.View Deal