Best Apple Watch deals in April 2020

Apple Watch deals are slowly making a comeback. Although last month saw a scarcity of Apple Watch deals, retailers are slowly offering a variety of new Apple Watch deals, which are coming in handy now that many of us are working out at home or have taken up jogging outdoors.

So we're furiously searching for the best Apple Watch deals so that you don't have to pay full price. The goods news is: There are a few Apple Watch deals worth calling out.

Save on all things Apple: Best Apple deals

Best Apple deals Best AirPods deals

Best Buy, for instance, is taking $50 off Apple Watch 5 models with prices starting as low as $349.

But those aren't the only Apple Watch deals you can get right now. We're searching high and low for cheap Apple Watch deals and bringing them straight to you. So whether you're searching for the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4 or the new Apple Watch Series 5, you've come to the right place.

Best Apple Watch deals right now

(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Series 3 deals

The cheapest Apple Watch price you'll find

Display: 38mm and 42mm OLED Retina | Processor: S3 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB or 16GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 6 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Excellent fitness-tracking features

Most affordable Apple Watch you'll find

Short battery life when connected to LTE

Back in September, Apple dropped the price of the Apple Watch 3 down to $199. As a result, it's become the cheapest Apple Watch you can find.

Despite its entry-level status, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still an excellent smartwatch. You get many of the same features found in the newer models including solid fitness tracking features, a water proof design, and Apple Music streaming capabilities. The major trade-offs are that you get a slightly dated design and you don't get access to the ECG app, which measures the electrical activity of your heart.

In terms of deals, the Apple Watch 3 (38mm/GPS) hit an all-time price low of $129 on Black Friday. It was an amazing Apple Watch deal that we likely won't see again till Amazon Prime Day 2020. On major holidays, you might find the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $169 or $189, but act fast because Apple Watch 3 deals don't tend to last long and they're also very rare.

Read our full Apple Watch Series 3 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple Watch Series 4 deals

The Apple Watch everyone wants

Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED Retina | Processor: S4 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB or 16GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 6 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Bigger display options

Advanced health sensors

Digital Crown w/ haptic feedback

Expensive

The Editor's Choice Apple Watch Series 4 is the Apple Watch everyone wants. Although it's no longer sold by Apple, this model features larger display options (40mm and 44mm), advanced sensors (including a new accelerometer and gyroscope that can detect falls), and support for Apple's ECG app.

The new displays are more than 30% larger than the displays on the Apple Watch 3, which makes a noticeable difference. For instance, the 40mm model's OLED screen is 394x324, compared to the 38mm Series 3's 340x272 display. The larger screen makes every interaction with your Apple Watch much easier.

The Apple Watch 4 also comes with Apple's Digital Crown with haptic feedback and you can now raise your wrist and say, "Hey Siri" to summon Apple's digital assistant. Previously, you had to press the Digital Crown, which was slow to beckon Siri. The new S4 processor in the Apple Watch Series 4 is also up to 2x faster than the CPU in its predecessor.

The Apple Watch 4 (GPS/40mm) typically sells for $349 from Amazon and Best Buy. However, it hit an all-time low of $299 over the holidays. Every now and then you can find it on sale for $30 off. The larger model is usually $50 off, whereas the GPS/LTE models can be as much as $100 off.

Read our full Apple Watch Series 4 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple Watch Series 5 deals

Apple's most powerful smartwatch

Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED Retina | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB or 16GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 6 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Always-on display

Advanced health sensors

Only 18-hour battery life

The Apple Watch Series 5 is Apple's current-gen smartwatch. The Editor's Choice watch now sports an always-on screen that dims when it's not in use. It's a subtle change, but one that makes a big difference.

You could argue that most competing smartwatches have had this feature for years. But Apple's always-on display is different because in addition to time, it shows you up to six complications (all customizable), which can range from local weather to your daily step/fitness goals. We also like that the display's ambient light sensor can detect how bright your environment is and adjust itself accordingly, so the display is never too bright or too dark.

Apple Watch 5 sales tend to be pretty modest usually taking just $15 off the base (GPS/40mm) model. Over the holidays, the base model dropped to $355 from its $399 retail price. Outside of any major holidays, you can expect Apple Watch 5 prices to remain in the $384 range.

Read our full Apple Watch Series 5 review.

Apple Watch Series 5 Nike deals

The best smartwatch for your outdoor runs

Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED Retina | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB or 16GB | Battery: 18 hours | OS: watchOS 6 | Water resistant: Yes | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and LTE (optional)

Always-on display

Advanced health sensors and Nike complications

Only 18-hour battery life

The Apple Watch Series 5 Nike is essentially an Apple Watch 5 with a few unique features. For starters, it has five exclusive faces that you can only get on the Nike Watch.

The Nike faces feature a non-removable Nike complications that make it easy to access the Nike Plus Run Club app. If you're an avid runner who's invested in the Nike app, it's a nice perk to owning the Apple Nike Watch.

The watch also comes with a Nike band, which is designed for better breathability and to wick away sweat while you're working out.

The Apple Watch Nike starts at $399 (GPS/40mm) and $429 (GPS/44mm). Deals tend to be modest; you'll frequently see from $15 to $40 off either model.

Apple Watch deals at the Apple Store

The Apple Store wouldn't normally be our go-to spot for Apple Watch deals, however, February is "Heart Month" and Apple has an excellent trade-in deal for owners of older Apple Watches.

Trade-in your Series 2 or Series 3 Apple Watch for a new Apple Watch Series 5 and you'll get $100 off your Apple Watch 5 purchase. By comparison, an Apple Watch 4 (GPS/44mm) will only fetch you $90.