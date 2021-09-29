Battlefield 2042 system requirements revealed — and they’re demanding

After confirming the Battlefield 2042 beta is coming October 8 for everyone (and October 6 availability for those with pre-orders), DICE has released minimum and recommended specs for the upcoming multiplayer shooter. And gulp.

In fact, you may want to consider investing in one of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops if you want to enjoy this title it in all its glory. That’s because DICE’s upcoming game requires a pretty beefy gaming rig.

Battlefield 2042 minimum requirements

The minimum requirements for Battlefield 2042 seem rather achievable if you have a PC from around the past five years. There are as follows:

CPU: Intel i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 560

NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 560 RAM: 8GB

8GB VRAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 100GB

100GB DirectX: 12

12 OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Battlefield 2042 recommended specs

But moving up to the recommended PC specs things take a sharp turn upwards, with the requirements notably needing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, both of which are fiendishly hard to buy at the moment. The specs are as follows:

CPU: Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT RAM: 16GB

16GB VRAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 100GB SSD

100GB SSD DirectX: 12

12 OS: 64-bit Windows 10

These specs will aim to deliver ray tracing and showcase Battlefield 2042 at or around it’s best; we suspect to really see the best effects and at frame rates in excess of 60 frames per second, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 will be needed.

Of course, if you’re lucky enough to have found a PS5 restock or Xbox Series X restock, then you won’t need to worry about suck specs and can simply download the game and get playing, But do bear in mind it’s likely to take up a good bit of SSD space, so you might want to look at our picks of the best PS5 hard drive deals.