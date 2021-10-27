Army of the Dead 2 title revealed by Zack Snyder: Planet of the Dead is coming

Zombies are going global, as Zack Snyder's just revealed Army of the Dead 2's title, which gives a bit of detail about what's to come in his series of Netflix zombie movies. This news comes to us days before Army of Thieves' release on Netflix.

The film, he told Inverse, is titled Planet of the Dead. And there's "a chance," he says that "Dieter survives" the moment after the end of Army of the Dead, when the zombie Zeus is attacking the safe door. Though that survival sounds more than likely, as Snyder then says "a chance that brush with death would have caused him to want to find a jailed Gwendoline."

The move from the "army" to the "planet" makes sense, as the end of Army of the Dead saw Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick) hop aboard a plane having escaped the nuclear blast. That plane may have looked super safe, and charted for Mexico City, but as any horror fan knows, nothing ends well in a first horror movie. Vanderohe discovers a bite mark on his arm, which we're betting came from Zeus in the bank vault.

This sets Vanderohe up to become an Alpha zombie, and start the spread in Mexico, spreading the outbreak across the planet.

And, so, we're guessing that Dieter may come across zombie Vanderohe in Planet of the Dead.

There's also an Army of the Dead show

There's also going to be an anime-style show on Netflix titled Army of the Dead: Las Vegas. It will be a prequel to Army of the Dead, and show the antics of Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), Kate Ward (Ella Purnell), Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), and Vanderohe before the events of Army of the Dead.

But the series has much more star power than that. Deadline reported that Joe Manganiello, Christian Slater and Vanessa Hudgens are all on board, as are Anya Chalotra, Monica Barbaro, Jena Malone and Nolan North.

That movie is focused on Scott's origins, and the first moments of the zombie outbreak that hits Las Vegas.