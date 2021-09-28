Apple unveils limited edition Beats Studio3 — and it's gorgeous

Apple has revealed new limited edition Beats Studio3 wireless headphones in collaboration with A-COLD-WALL, a fashion brand founded by British designer Samuel Ross.

The good news is that the design looks simply stunning, thanks to the speckled cement finish both on the headphones and the ear cushions. However, there's been no upgrades on the internal front, meaning that the somewhat iconic Studio3 still have micro-USB charging and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity; both arguably dated features that are no longer present in some of the best over-ear wireless headphones.

In the U.S., the headphones are currently priced at $349.95 on Apple's online store, though the listing still indicates "coming soon," meaning that the over-ear cans not available yet.

From what it looks like, the new limited-edition Beats Studio3 will come in just one color option, cement grey, echoing ACW's minimalist approach to fashion. The outside of the headband also features a signature ACW bracket logo, while the inner section of the band is covered in a clay color, contrasting the darker look. The fashion brand's logo can also be spotted in the included carrying case.

Unfortunately, as we mentioned above, the internal components remain unchanged. In other words, you'd be breaking the bank for a new look on four-year-old headphones. That's not to say that the Studio3 aren't worth $349. In our Beats Studio3 review, we were impressed with the comfortable fit, quick charging, solid bass performance and the Pure Active Noise Cancellation.

The Studio3 are powered by Apple's W1 chip, making pairing with Apple devices effortless. You will also get up to 22 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) enabled. And similar to other Beats headphones, this pair is also foldable, meaning that you can easily carry the headphones around without them taking up too much space.

However, keeping in mind the current industry standards, the Beats Studio3 may be behind some of the competitor wireless headphones. Take the Sony WH-1000XM4 for example, we've awarded this pair the number one spot in our roundup of best headphones, and for a good reason too. Unlike the Studio3, the WH-1000XM4 feature USB-C charging and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. And the battery life extends to 30 hours with ANC on; also a big win over the Studio3 — all at the same MSRP.

