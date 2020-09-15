Apple Fitness Plus takes on Peleton with live workouts and on-screen stats

Apple Fitness Plus is an all-new exercise suite that will become available to Apple Watch customers later this year. The subscription service offers 10 different types of studio workouts with built-in soundtracks from real trainers.

Announced along the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple Fitness Plus is positioned as wrist-based program, but works with iPhones, iPads and Apple TVs to stream workout classes. Yoga, treadmill, dance and weight training workouts are some of the standout class types.

When Apple Fitness Plus subscribers launch a class on their iOS or tvOS device, workout tracking will being automatically on their watch. Real-time fitness metrics and ring progress gathered from their watch will appear on their screen as well.

Then, at the end of the class, users will see a comprehensive rundown of their stats. Apple Music subscribers will then be able to access the built-in training playlists, which span all genres, too.

Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. Those who buy the Apple Watch Series 6 will get 3 months free, though.

Of course, Apple Fitness Plus is also included in an Apple One bundle. The Premier tier, which costs $29.95 per month, offers Fitness Plus in addition to Apple Music, TV Plus, Arcade, News Plus and 2TB of iCloud storage.

Apple did not provide an exact Fitness Plus launch date, but said it should go live in select countries by the end of this year. When it does, it will likely rival Fitbit Premium and Peloton, which are some of the few fitness services directly connected to hardware.

With gyms and in-person workout classes limited or on hiatus, these integrated programs have become popular choices for staying shape.