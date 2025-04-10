Polar just announced its own subscription plan, following Garmin’s Connect+

Polar, known for making some of the best running watches, has announced its own subscription plan today, following in the footsteps of Garmin’s Connect+.

Polar’s subscription service will add to its free Polar Flow app, and cost users €9.99 (around $11/£8.50 per month).

It seems the future of fitness trackers is AI-based fitness plans, yet Polar’s offering looks a little different. The subscription promises ‘adaptive, science-backed training plans’, but let’s take a look at what this means.

What does the Polar subscription plan offer?

For the $11 (the exact price to be confirmed, as the plan is launching in Europe), you get access to a four-week customizable training plan, based on the data collected from your Polar account. The plan will look at a user’s recovery, goals, and lifestyle, and design a tailored plan with 20 progressive levels.

Polar’s users will get weekly and monthly rewards for sticking to the plan, although Polar has not said what these rewards consist of.

In a press release, Polar has confirmed that all elements of it’s current app, Polar Flow, will remain free, and a subscription is not necessary to 'fully enjoy' Polar products or the Polar Flow service.

This announcement comes soon after the disastrous reception of Garmin’s Connect+ initiative, which has angered users , who say it would put them off buying one of the best Garmin watches in the future,

Polar’s press release uses phrases like ‘personalized’ and ‘adaptable’, but unlike Garmin and Oura, AI will not be used to give users a roundup of their analytics. Instead, Polar has confirmed AI is being used to tailor the programs to individuals. We will, of course, be testing this feature and sharing our feedback soon.

Fitness Program is available to Android users now in the EU, Norway, and in the UK. iOS expansion is expected later in the year.