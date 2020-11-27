Apple Black Friday deal alert: MacBook Air just crashed to $799

Black Friday deals have arrived, and are bringing with them a massive range of discounts on products. Apple products are particularly known for premium prices, so when we see a great Apple Black Friday deal we'd jump right on it.

For a limited time the MacBook Air is just $799 at Best Buy. That’s $200 off the normal price, and one of the better Apple Black Friday deals we’ve spotted so far. If you prefer Apple's new M1 chip, we've got a deal for you, too.

MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

It may not have the benefits of the M1 chip, but it's still a 2020 MacBook many of the same upgrades. It's faster, more powerful, and has more storage than a 2019 model, with the added bonus of not being tainted by the god-awful butterfly keyboard. Plus it's $200 off, which is a deal no Apple fan can afford to ignore.View Deal

MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo

The new MacBook Air M1 is one of the hottest laptops around. It features Apple's new blazing fast M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's now $100 off and on sale for the first time. View Deal

The obvious downside to the Best Buy deal is that it doesn't have the brand new MacBook Air with M1 chip, it’s the older model that uses Intel’s Core i3 chipset instead. So you don’t get all the speed and power boosts that come with the newer model but you also don’t pay nearly as much, which helps balances it out.

This model comes packing the aforementioned Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch Retina display. Obviously it runs MacOS, and has the typical MacBook features like the improved Magic keyboard , Force Touch trackpad, TouchID, and Siri.

If you would prefer the new MacBook Air M1 with even faster speeds and longer battery life, B&H Photo has the MacBook Air M1 for just $899, which is $100 off the regular price. That's an amazing discount for a product that was just released.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we were blown away by the sheer performance of Apple Silicon, which runs circles around Intel's chips. And we saw nearly 15 hours of battery life in our web surfing test.

Of course, this isn’t the only Apple Black Friday deal out there, so make sure to check out our Apple and MacBook Black Friday deals pages to see what else is out there. And don’t forget to see what other Black Friday deals are available now before they all fade away to be replace by an oncoming flood of Cyber Monday deals.