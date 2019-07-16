Act Fast: ViewSonic Gaming Monitor $80 off for Prime Day

In the final hours of Prime Day, Amazon is offering a great lighting deal on the ViewSonic VX32582KCMHD 32" Curved Gaming Monitor. If you snag one during the current sale, you'll pay $299.99⁠—that's $80 off the original $376 price.

ViewSonic 32" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $376 now $299.99 @ Amazon

This ViewSonic 32" 1440p Curved 144 Hz Gaming Monitor comes with an arsenal of pre-set customizable visual modes keeps you ready for any FPS, RTS, eSports, or MOBA games. Prime day is offering a lightning 21% sale on the monitor.

With an immersive curved screen and stunning WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, the ViewSonic VX3258-2KC-MHD monitor is build to provide a rich viewing experience for work or play. It comes with complimentary Amazon tech support, too.

Amazon reviewers give it 4.1 stars, speaking to the stunning frame rate and easy assembly. If you're serious about resolution, a 4K monitor for a few extra bucks might be a better choice for you, but the Prime Day price on this 1440p one may just be worth the trade off.