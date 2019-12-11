Act fast: The Galaxy S10 Plus now comes with Samsung's best smartwatch for free

Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus is one of the best Android phones you can buy. Besides its all-glass design and stunning display, it offers fast performance and reliable battery life. And now you can snag it while also getting an excellent smartwatch for free.

For a limited time, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus on sale $999.99 . That's $250 off its regular $1,249 retail price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this smartphone. Making this deal even sweeter is the free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 that comes with it.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: was $1,248.99 now $999.99 @ Amazon

The base model Galaxy S10 Plus packs a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a 2.8 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 855 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. For a limited time, it comes with a free Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch.

This is one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this season.

In our Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review , we loved its immersive Infinity-O display, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, excellent cameras, and speedy performance. The S10 Plus was awarded Editor's Choice for its overall performance and extra-long, battery life.

For capturing images and recording videos, the S10 Plus is fitted with five cameras, including a 12MP dual-pixel camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide 16MP shooter. We found it to take excellent shots in a variety of environments. It doesn't hurt that the phone lasted a fantastic 12 hours and 35 minutes on our battery test.

The Samsung Galaxy Active 2 smartwatch Amazon is tossing in is a great Apple Watch alternative. It features a gorgeous design and automatic workout tracking, and normally sells for $279. We don't expect this Galaxy bundle to last long, so jump on it while you can.