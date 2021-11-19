Act fast! Roku Streambar just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

High-quality streaming and sound come together in this new Black Friday Roku deal. Roku usually offers great sales this time of year, and one of their devices is now at its lowest price ever

The Roku Streambar is now $79.99 at Amazon, which is $50 off its regular price. You can get 4K streaming and crisp, clear sound all in one compact package. This might be one of the best Black Friday deals yet.

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon Roku Streambar: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Stream in vivid, sharp high-definition 4K and listen to four internal speakers that fill the room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio. Control both your television and volume with one remote.

As I noted in my Roku Streambar review, it earns its place among the best soundbars. The Streambar combines the best of all worlds, delivering both a solid soundbar and a great 4K streaming device in one small, affordable package.

The Streambar is about the size of a loaf of bread, yet its four drivers produce clear, room-filling sound. No, it's not a premium speaker but it is powerful enough for a small living room. It doesn't come with a subwoofer, so the bass won't be thumping. But you can also match the Streambar with the Roku TV Wireless Speakers and Roku Wireless Subwoofer for deeper bass.

The streaming aspect of the Streambar is top-notch. It offers HD, 4K and HDR picture quality with sharp resolution and vivid colors. Roku's intuitive interface is why their devices consistently rank so high on our list of the best streaming devices.

The Roku Streambar is great option for anybody who’s still relying on their television set speakers. And thanks to this Black Friday, you can enhance your TV sound without dropping a ton of money on a big sound system.

Be sure to check out all the best Black Friday TV deals if you're looking a big screen on the cheap to go with this soundbar, and make sure you bookmark our Amazon Black Friday deals page to keep the savings coming.