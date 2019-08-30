Act Fast: Beats PowerBeats Pro Now $50 Off

Looking for a pair of Bluetooth wireless earbuds that offer a stable fit for your workouts? Well before you fire up the grill this weekend, you'll want to check out this awesome Labor Day headphone deal.

Currently, the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are on sale for $227 at Google Express. Even better, enter code "19LABOR12" for an extra 12% off which drops the price down to $199. Normally $249, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these Apple earphones.

The Powerbeats Pro earbuds are sweat resistant and feature an around-the-ear hook design. They come with medium-sized pre-installed silicone tips as well as three extra options in small, medium, and large.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Google Express

In our Powerbeats Pro review, we were impressed by its seamless setup, well balanced sound, and long battery life. Despite its bulky charging case, we gave the PowerBeats Pro an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

These earphones pack great sound and seamless iPhone integration into a low-profile. And like the second-gen AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro earbuds employ Apple's H1 chip.

During real-world testing, wirelessly pairing the Powerbeats Pro to an iPhone XS was nearly effortless. We opened the Powerbeats Pro case, saw the earbuds' animation on the iPhone's display, and tapped Connect.

Once the Powerbeats are paired to your device, they'll automatically power on when you put them in your ears. You can optionally toggle off this Automatic Ear Detection in your Bluetooth settings.

And since each earbud is paired constantly, you can charge one while you use the other.

On-ear controls and volume rockers on each bud make it easy to manage music and calls. You press the B logo once to pause or resume playback, twice to skip a track or three times to reverse. Long pressing activates Siri.

The sound quality of the PowerBeat Pro is well balanced. During audio tests, the pounding beat on Peaches' "Boys Wanna Be Her" didn't overpower the guitar hook and the vocals were perfectly distinctive.

In terms of power, each bud offers 9 hours of battery and the charging case offers up to an additional 18 hours.

So if you're in the market for a pair of long-lasting, sweat-resistant earbuds for the gym, the trail or your daily commute, the Powerbeats Pro are a solid pick.

This deal ends Aug. 31, so be sure to grab yourself a pair while you still can.