2022 Madrid Open live stream: How to watch online, schedule and channels

The 2022 Madrid Open live streams are nearly underway, as qualifier action is currently taking place on the women's side of the tournament. The big news, though, is all about one of the biggest threats to Novak Djokovic, the World's No. 1 men's singles player (in the ATP rankings).

2022 Madrid Open channels, dates and times The 2022 Madrid Open live streams continue daily through September 12.

• U.S. — Watch on Tennis Channel via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Yes, as you might have guessed from the above image, Rafa is back. After sitting at home for six weeks with a fractured rib, Rafael Nadal is not missing his chance to play for his home country.

In a tweet translated by Google, Nadal said "Despite arriving just before preparation and being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few. To try to do it in the best possible way [flexing arm emoji] See you in Madrid [winking emoji]."

Nadal's confirmation means we could see a duel between he and Djokovic, if the bracket gods see it fit to happen. Djokovic just lost in the Serbia Open finals to Andrey Rublev, 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0.

Over on the women's side of the tournament, the big news is that Emma Raducanu (who is playing in the tournament) is parting ways with coach Torben Beltz. The two worked together for five months.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2022 Madrid Open live streams online.

How to watch 2022 Madrid Open live streams in the US

American tennis fans can watch the 2022 Madrid Open on The Tennis Channel. Expect coverage to begin on Thursday (April 28) at 5 a.m. ET.

The Tennis Channel is available on most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can get them on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

Both, however, require an $11 per month upgrade for The Tennis Channel. The channel is found in Sling's Sports Extra and Fubo's Sports Plus package.

Sling TV: ESPN and ESPN2 are on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages. Right now, new customers can get it for 50% off for the first month.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA.

How to watch 2022 Madrid Open live streams in the UK

In the U.K., the 2022 Madrid Open is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Match play begins Monday, August 28.

How to watch 2022 Madrid Open live streams in Canada

Canadians can tune into the 2022 Madrid Open on the TSN (on various channels)and on Tennis Canada via Rogers Sportsnet.

Coverage starts Thursday (April 28) at 5 a.m. ET on TSN5.

Can you watch Madrid Open live streams in Australia?

If you want to watch the Madrid Open Australia, you'll need beIN sports channels.

And beIN channels are available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports, among others. Kayo offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

2022 Madrid Open schedule

Men's Singles (ATP 500)

Qualifying: Saturday, April 30 to Sunday, May 1

Saturday, April 30 to Sunday, May 1 First round: Sunday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 3

Sunday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 3 Second round: Monday, May 2, to Wednesday, May 4

Monday, May 2, to Wednesday, May 4 Third round: Thursday, May 5

Thursday, May 5 Quarter-finals: Friday, May 6

Friday, May 6 Semi-finals: Saturday, May 7

Saturday, May 7 Final: Sunday, May 8

Women's Singles (WTA 1000)