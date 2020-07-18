2020 Spanish MotoGP live stream: How to watch Grand Prix

2020 Spanish MotoGP start time, TV Channel The 2020 Spanish MotoGP race starts at 8 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. CEST local time on Sunday. It will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

2020 Spanish MotoGP live streams mark the start of a welcome new season: the return of the premier class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing.

Repsol Honda star Marc Marquez has already planted his flag for a dominant 2020 campaign, just as he did in prior years. The rider posted the best time of the day during the morning session of this weekend's events, though he fell (literally) later on in the day, and closed it out in fourth.

The best streaming devices are

We've got the 56 best Netflix shows and TV series

Elsewhere in Sunday's race, expect Andrea Dovizioso, Maverick Viñales and Alex Rins to be gunning to end Marquez's run at the top. The other major storyline surrounds Cal Crutchlow, who may leave Team LCR Honda.

Americans who want to catch practice and qualifying are gonna need to set their alarms early and make some coffee. The third practice is at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT on Saturday, July 18, while the qualifier is three hours later, at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the Spanish 2020 MotoGP?

Say you're out of town, somehow, and you can't watch the Spanish 2020 MotoGP race using the channels where you've visited. You're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix live streams in the US

NBC and NBC Sports are the home of the Spanish 2020 MotoGP, but those aren't actually live streams for those of us in the United States, as the networks are frustratingly showing the races on a tape delay. If you want NBC, your best bet is to get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services there is.

MotoGP fans, however, can get the live experience by spending a little more. MotoGP's own VideoPass is the best way to stay in touch with MotoGP action. A 2020 season subscription will set you back $160, while a monthly pass is $34.

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Fans in the U.K. will want to tune into BT Sport, as the paid network airs every session of every MotoGP weekend live. Race day coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. BST, and the race begins at 1 p.m. BST.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch all kinds of sporting events, including football.

Our friends in the U.K. can also go the MotoGP VideoPass route. Access for the rest of the season will set you back £127, while one month is £27.