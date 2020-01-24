How to turn iOS Live Photos into Twitter GIFs

Apple's decision to go against the grain on GIFs in favor of Live Photos has long irked myself and anyone else who wants to use the standard moving image file for social media. Fortunately, Twitter's done a pretty neat thing to work around Apple's divergence: adding a way to turn Live Photos into GIFs.

The odd thing is that you might not notice the feature, as it's overlaid on a corner of the Live photo image, after you attach it to a tweet.

Wondering why this could be great for you? Well, I could easily turn a photo of my editor-in-chief Mike Andronico's dog Marie into a GIF, without any work. Previously, I've had to putz around in the GIPHY app or one of a few paid apps, to make that work:

Look at this little bugger pic.twitter.com/IsEcSwhWl1January 4, 2020

How to turn Live Photos into GIFs in Twitter

1. Tap the photos button. [insert photo file]

2. Find an image in your Live Photos folder.

3. Tap the GIF button that's disabled

4. Hit Tweet.