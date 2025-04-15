I just turned dogs into humans using this viral ChatGPT trend — here's how to do it

By published

Man’s best friend becomes a bit too real

Caragh Young/Future
(Image credit: Future)

I, sadly, don’t have a pet. This sadness is even greater because it means I couldn't take part in the latest ChatGPT trend. People have been showing images of their dogs, reimagined as humans.

Because I really wanted to try this out, I asked my colleagues to send in photos of their dogs so I could see their human equivalents.

The results were creepy, and yet also kind of incredible. Here's how to do it yourself and some of my favorite examples:

How to turn your dog into a human with ChatGPT

This trend is really quite simple. If you don’t already have a ChatGPT account, you’ll need to make one first. You don’t need a paid subscription to try this trend so you can stay on the free version.

Open ChatGPT, click the + button next to the chatbox, and then add an image of your pet. From here, add the prompt “Turn this picture of a dog into a human”, and throw in a please if you want to stay in the good books of the AI overlords.

And you’re done! ChatGPT will load a picture of your lovely pet as a human being, sometimes with some weird quirks, but usually as a very life-like person.

Some examples of the tool in use

I tested out this tool with a wide variety of dogs:

Indie

A dog and their human version next to each other

(Image credit: Charlotte Olby / ChatGPT)

A very regal-looking dog, Indie became a serious-looking human. The fur turns into a black jumper and there’s the nice addition of some glasses.

Yes, their entire lower body is non-existent but at least the crossed paws have made it into human form.

Bryn

A dog and their human version next to each other

(Image credit: Abbie Wright / ChatGPT)

Bryn as a dog is all smiles. Looking directly at the person behind the camera, he looks very happy. The same can be said for him as a human… while that should be nice, it ends up being more creepy than anything.

Bella

A dog and their human version next to each other

(Image credit: Siobhan Mcnab / ChatGPT)

In dog form, Bella looks more surprised than anything. Human Bella ,on the other hand, looks truly miserable. At least ChatGPT picked up on the blanket and pumpkin pillow in the background.

Winnie

A dog and their human version next to each other

(Image credit: Caragh Young / ChatGPT)

Here, Winnie is loving life and I don’t blame him. Soaking up the sun, he’s having a good time. So what about human Winnie? He’s just as happy. We could all be a little bit more like human Winnie I think.

Mac

A dog and their human version next to each other

(Image credit: Alex Hughes / ChatGPT)

Gone from a dog playing in the snow to a woman in her 20s doing an interpretive dance, this one took a weird turn. However, the AI model did a surprisingly good job at keeping the movement in line.

More from Tom's Guide

Alex Hughes
Alex Hughes
AI Editor

Alex is the AI editor at TomsGuide. Dialed into all things artificial intelligence in the world right now, he knows the best chatbots, the weirdest AI image generators, and the ins and outs of one of tech’s biggest topics.

Before joining the Tom’s Guide team, Alex worked for the brands TechRadar and BBC Science Focus.

In his time as a journalist, he has covered the latest in AI and robotics, broadband deals, the potential for alien life, the science of being slapped, and just about everything in between.

Alex aims to make the complicated uncomplicated, cutting out the complexities to focus on what is exciting.

When he’s not trying to wrap his head around the latest AI whitepaper, Alex pretends to be a capable runner, cook, and climber.

