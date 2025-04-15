I just turned dogs into humans using this viral ChatGPT trend — here's how to do it
Man’s best friend becomes a bit too real
I, sadly, don’t have a pet. This sadness is even greater because it means I couldn't take part in the latest ChatGPT trend. People have been showing images of their dogs, reimagined as humans.
Because I really wanted to try this out, I asked my colleagues to send in photos of their dogs so I could see their human equivalents.
The results were creepy, and yet also kind of incredible. Here's how to do it yourself and some of my favorite examples:
How to turn your dog into a human with ChatGPT
This trend is really quite simple. If you don’t already have a ChatGPT account, you’ll need to make one first. You don’t need a paid subscription to try this trend so you can stay on the free version.
Open ChatGPT, click the + button next to the chatbox, and then add an image of your pet. From here, add the prompt “Turn this picture of a dog into a human”, and throw in a please if you want to stay in the good books of the AI overlords.
And you’re done! ChatGPT will load a picture of your lovely pet as a human being, sometimes with some weird quirks, but usually as a very life-like person.
Some examples of the tool in use
I tested out this tool with a wide variety of dogs:
Indie
A very regal-looking dog, Indie became a serious-looking human. The fur turns into a black jumper and there’s the nice addition of some glasses.
Yes, their entire lower body is non-existent but at least the crossed paws have made it into human form.
Bryn
Bryn as a dog is all smiles. Looking directly at the person behind the camera, he looks very happy. The same can be said for him as a human… while that should be nice, it ends up being more creepy than anything.
Bella
In dog form, Bella looks more surprised than anything. Human Bella ,on the other hand, looks truly miserable. At least ChatGPT picked up on the blanket and pumpkin pillow in the background.
Winnie
Here, Winnie is loving life and I don’t blame him. Soaking up the sun, he’s having a good time. So what about human Winnie? He’s just as happy. We could all be a little bit more like human Winnie I think.
Mac
Gone from a dog playing in the snow to a woman in her 20s doing an interpretive dance, this one took a weird turn. However, the AI model did a surprisingly good job at keeping the movement in line.
