Looking for advice on how to cancel Hulu? We won't try to stop you (Hulu will). Instead, we've got seven easy steps to dropping that $5.99 per month (at least) charge from your cards.

There's also a bit of good news. Even if you cancel your Hulu account today, you won't necessarily lose access to it. I just followed these steps to cancel my own Hulu account — not kidding, it was time — but I'll still have it for the remainder of my billing cycle. That way, I get to watch a little more of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Hulu may seem cheap at $5.99 per month, but those monthly charges stack up fast. Therefore, many people may never even think to look up how to cancel Hulu, because they're thinking it's cheap enough.

But if you know you're not getting that much value from your subscription, it's time to cut the cord and move along. Because if you keep forgetting, you'll wind up spending $60 on a year of Hulu without realizing it, when you could have spent a third or less of that, while still getting a decent amount of hours out of that same account.

How to cancel Hulu in 7 easy steps

1. Sign into Hulu.com in a web browser and hover over the profile icon in the top right corner.

2. Select Account in the panel that opens.

3. You may be asked to enter your password and log in.

4. Scroll down the page (the option is some way down) and select Cancel Your Subscription.

5. Hulu will try to prevent you from canceling. Select Continue To Cancel.

6. Now Hulu is getting desperate and wants to know why you're canceling. Select an option (it doesn't matter which) and click Continue To Cancel.

7. OK, you're almost out. You may get an offer to stay, such as one free month of Hulu, as I did.

Ignore this and just select Cancel Subscription. Otherwise, you could wind up getting billed again.

Congratulations, you've successfully canceled your Hulu account!

