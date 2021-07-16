Trending

How to cancel Hulu

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Looking for advice on how to cancel Hulu? We won't try to stop you (Hulu will). Instead, we've got seven easy steps to dropping that $5.99 per month (at least) charge from your cards.

There's also a bit of good news. Even if you cancel your Hulu account today, you won't necessarily lose access to it. I just followed these steps to cancel my own Hulu account — not kidding, it was time — but I'll still have it for the remainder of my billing cycle. That way, I get to watch a little more of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Hulu may seem cheap at $5.99 per month, but those monthly charges stack up fast. Therefore, many people may never even think to look up how to cancel Hulu, because they're thinking it's cheap enough.

But if you know you're not getting that much value from your subscription, it's time to cut the cord and move along. Because if you keep forgetting, you'll wind up spending $60 on a year of Hulu without realizing it, when you could have spent a third or less of that, while still getting a decent amount of hours out of that same account.

How to cancel Hulu in 7 easy steps

1. Sign into Hulu.com in a web browser and hover over the profile icon in the top right corner.

how to cancel Hulu — Sign into Hulu.com hover over the profile icon

(Image credit: Hulu)

2. Select Account in the panel that opens. 

how to cancel Hulu — Select Account.

(Image credit: Hulu)

3. You may be asked to enter your password and log in.

how to cancel Hulu — enter your password

(Image credit: Hulu)

4. Scroll down the page (the option is some way down) and select Cancel Your Subscription.

how to cancel Hulu — scroll down to Cancel your subscription

(Image credit: Hulu)

5. Hulu will try to prevent you from canceling. Select Continue To Cancel.

how to cancel Hulu - you don't want to pause hit continue to cancel

(Image credit: Hulu)

6. Now Hulu is getting desperate and wants to know why you're canceling. Select an option (it doesn't matter which) and click Continue To Cancel. 

how to cancel Hulu — needy Hulu needs a reason

(Image credit: Hulu)

7. OK, you're almost out. You may get an offer to stay, such as one free month of Hulu, as I did. 

Ignore this and just select Cancel Subscription. Otherwise, you could wind up getting billed again. 

how to cancel Hulu — dodge the deal

(Image credit: Hulu)

Congratulations, you've successfully canceled your Hulu account! 

how to cancel Hulu — done

(Image credit: Hulu)
Henry T. Casey

Henry is an editor writer at Tom’s Guide covering streaming media, laptops and Apple. Prior to joining Tom's Guide — where he's the self-described Rare Oreo Expert — he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. You can find him at your local pro wrestling events, and looking for the headphone adapter that he unplugged from his iPhone.
