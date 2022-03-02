When is Amazon Prime Day 2022 — everything you need to know

When is Amazon Prime Day is probably the last thing on your mind right now. However, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be here before you know it. Last year, Prime Day was celebrated on June 21 and 22. Prior to that, Prime Day fell on October 13 and 14. However, we expect the Amazon Prime Day date for 2022 will likely fall in June or July.

Prime Day is the retailer's mega faux holiday designed to sell Prime member subscriptions. The 48-hour event, offers Prime Day deals on everything from Instant Pots to running shoes. Last year, Amazon delivered over two million deals across every category. However, Amazon's own hardware is what usually sees the biggest price drops on Prime Day, with terrific deals on Alexa devices, Fire tablets, and Fire Edition TVs. In fact, outside of Black Friday — Prime Day is the best time of the year to make an Amazon hardware purchase.

Just keep in mind that Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only, so you'll need to be a member to get access to the deals. New members can get a free 30-day trial at Amazon.

Amazon Prime membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for $139/year or $14.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime UK membership: 30-day free trial @ Amazon UK

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming. Subscriptions are available for £79/year or £7.99/month. New members can also get a free 30-day trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

For shoppers, Prime Day means the best Amazon deals of the year. Amazon Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a way to celebrate the company's then 20th birthday. Since its inception, the event has grown into a 48-hour deals-a-thon celebrated in over 18 countries.

In previous years, Amazon has kicked off Prime Day with a week of teaser deals leading up to the main event. Previous deals have included credits, dollar-off discounts on its Fire tablets, and even deals at Amazon-owned Whole Foods. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide as we bring you all the latest news ahead of Prime Day.