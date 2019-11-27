Wemo Mini Smart Plug hits lowest price ever for Black Friday at $15.99

There’s plenty of smart home products on sale this Black Friday, but here’s a way you can give your standard appliances a little bit of that smartness: take advantage of Amazon’s deal of a Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $15.99.

With this Black Friday deal you'll save 54% off the regular $34.99 price. A Wemo Mini three-pack is also on sale for $54.99, which is 30% off.

Based on our testing, the Belkin Wemo Mini is the best smart plug available, and now it's at the cheapest it’s been all year, so it’s a great time to buy. This compact device works with all the major virtual assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, letting you control lights and appliances using your voice.

Connecting to your home Wi-Fi network, you can also operate this smart plug with Wemo’s own app on your smartphone or tablet, either manually or with a set schedule. For example, you can sync lamps and other devices to sunrise, sunset or other preset times.

In our Belkin Wemo Mini review, we liked its slim profile and physical on/off switch. You can easily stack to Mini Smart Plugs in. the same outlet. There's also a handy home and away modes. With away mode, you can have the lights turn on and off randomly to make it look like you're home.

Make sure you check our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages for more great discounts on all sorts of tech, as well as our best smart home deals page.