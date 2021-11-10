Walmart Black Friday deal: This Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is a steal at $100 off

Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems offer the best network performance and most convenient coverage for your whole home, and a new Walmart Black Friday deal makes it more affordable than ever to make the change. Whether you're looking to set up a smart home full of gadgets or just want faster gaming, this is one deal you don't want to miss.

The Netgear Nighthawk AX1500 is a great Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, combining a 1.8Gbps router and 2 satellite units, which all work together for a single mesh network. It's normally $249, but starting tomorrow the Netgear Nighthawk AX1500 mesh kit will be $100 off at Walmart , selling for just $149.

Sales prices will be available to everyone starting Wednesday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. ET, with Walmart Plus members getting early access at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Netgear Wi-Fi 6 3-pack: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart Netgear Wi-Fi 6 3-pack: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

Sale starts 11/10 at 7pm ET: Get a Walmart-exclusive deal on a trio of Netgear Nighthawk AX1500 mesh units, putting Wi-Fi 6 speeds in every corner of the house. With 4,500 square feet of coverage and the ability to handle 4x as many devices as an older 802.11ac model, it's a huge upgrade at a low price.

The dual-band system offers 4 separate Wi-Fi streams, letting you tackle multiple high-bandwidth uses at once, from 4K streaming to lag-free gaming. Perfect for a household where everyone wants to work and play.

The mesh kit on sale appears to be a Walmart-exclusive model, but the Netgear Nighthawk model line is one known for affordable quality, and it's hard to beat this price for the features that you get.

Compared to an older Wi-Fi 5 (formerly known as 802.11ac) mesh kit, the Wi-Fi 6 Nighthawk will easily handle four times as many devices, without slowdown or disruption.

The flexibility of mesh lets you cover up to 4,500 square feet of space with the included router and satellite units, and extra satellite units can be added to seamlessly expand that coverage to blanket the largest of homes with powerful signal.

Setup and network management are also convenient, with a handy app that lets you monitor network activity, run speed tests, review connected devices, and more. You can also bolster security to your entire home with Netgear Armor, a subscription cybersecurity service that covers every device on your network, from phones to smart TVs and laptops.

If you're looking for this and other great home networking bargains, check out the best Black Friday router deals for all the best discounts on top routers and mesh kits.