The best retro gaming Black Friday deal yet: $49 Genesis Mini

Black Friday may technically be a few days away yet, though there are already some enticing Black Friday gaming deals to be had.

Retro fans, take note: Amazon is offering the Sega Genesis Mini for just $49 right now. That's $30 off the console's regular $79 list price. And when you consider that that Sega's little black box comes with 42 games to begin with, this is one particular offer no classic gaming enthusiast should miss out on. You can also score this deal on Best Buy and Walmart.

Sega Genesis Mini: was $79 now $49

With 42 games, accurate emulation and impeccable build quality, the Genesis Mini is already a great value at its normal price of $79, but is absolutely unmissable for retro gaming fans at Amazon's discounted price of $30 off for Black Friday week.View Deal

The Genesis Mini is as close to perfect a retro console as we've come across here at Tom's Guide. The game lineup is chock full of legendary 16-bit titles and oddities worth revisiting, from Castlevania: Bloodlines, to Gunstar Heroes, to Alisia Dragoon. The emulation is excellent by and large, having been developed by the experts at M2. The interface is attractive and easy to navigate, and the system comes with two controllers. (They're unfortunately of the three-button variety, though still, the inclusion of a pair is appreciated nonetheless.)

If you were to break down the number of games over the original $79 price of the hardware, you'd typically be paying about $1.88 for each of the Genesis Mini's 42 titles. But at this reduced price of $49, the breakdown is roughly $1.16 per title. And no retro console — not even the SNES Classic — compares to that value.

Now that Black Friday deals are emerging earlier than ever, now is the time to find good buys. Keep an eye on Tom's Guide all week to see our best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals on the finest tech out there.