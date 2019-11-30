The $249 Pixel 3a is crazy cheap for a killer camera phone

There are cheap phones, and then there are cheap phones that are worth buying. The Pixel 3a falls in the latter category, and right now Best Buy has the Pixel 3a for just $249, which is $150 off and the lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Cyber Monday deals.

If you prefer a larger display, the Pixel 3a XL is just $329 unlocked right now on Best Buy. To get these discounts, you'll have to activate the handset on a carrier when you buy yours, online or in store. Otherwise, you'll get $100 off if you want to go the full unlocked route, which is still a great Pixel 3a deal.

In our Pixel 3a review, the killer feature that stood out is the killer 12.2-megapixel camera on both the 5.6-inch Pixel 3a and 6-inch Pixel 3a XL. In fact, this is the best camera phone for the price by far.

The Pixel 3a's camera delvers excellent image quality, as well as special features like Super Res Zoom and Night Sight mode. That means you can get close to the action without a second lens and shoot in near darkness and still get great results.

Other highlights include solid battery life, support for both GSM and CDMA carriers and three years of Android platform and security updates, which are rare to find among cheap handsets. And you'll get Android 10 out of the box, which is Google's latest software.

We would grab these deals before they're gone. And check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for all the best sales of the year.