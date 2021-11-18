Oh sit! All Herman Miller chairs 15% off in Black Friday sale

Now is a great time to look for Black Friday deals of all kinds, especially if you're outfitting your home office.

Take, for example, this deal for 15% off all Herman Miller chairs — plus free shipping. That means you can pick up one of the best office chairs for considerably less this Black Friday. But that's not the only discount you'll find.

Herman Miller Aeron chair: was $1,545, now $1,313 @ Herman Miller Herman Miller Aeron chair: was $1,545, now $1,313 @ Herman Miller

It's the iconic office chair. In our Areon chair review, we loved its futuristic design, firm yet airy mesh back and seat, and the fact that nearly everything was adjustable. Plus, this chair comes in multiple sizes and configurations, so it will fit just about everyone.

Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair: was $1,595, now $1,355 @ Herman Miller Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair: was $1,595, now $1,355 @ Herman Miller

Looking to get your game on with some style? This chair supports a range of postures thanks to its BackFit adjustment technology, which automatically conforms to your spine. It also has copper-fused cooling foam to make sure you don't heat up during long gaming sessions, and comes in all black or cyan blue.

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman: was $5,995, now $5,095 @ Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman: was $5,995, now $5,095 @ Herman Miller

Long praised for its design, the Eames Lounge chair combines molded wood with leather in a chair that's not only comfortable, but whose look has stood the test of time. It's by no means cheap, but this Black Friday deal takes nearly $1,000 off the price.

Herman Miller is renowned for the design of its home and office products, which blend form and function effortlessly. Not only are its chairs comfortable to sit in, but they also look amazing.

This Black Friday sale takes 15% off all of Herman Miller products, which include things such as its Aeron office chair and Eames chair, as well as standing desks, coffee tables, and other accessories such as coat hangars and pendant lamps.

Plus, this Black Friday deal includes free shipping which, for larger items, can add up. Many of Herman Miller's products also come fully assembled, so all you have to do is take them out of their box, and you're ready to go.